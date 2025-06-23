Last month, Nikon USA announced that it would be raising prices on June 23, but did not share which products would be affected or by how much. Now that June 23 is here, photographers and videographers can see just how much tariffs have impacted the cost of Nikon gear in the US. While camera prices remain largely unaffected, the price of many lenses in the US has increased.

Across Nikon’s mirrorless range, the list price of camera bodies from the Z30 to the Z9 appears to be unchanged from the price at launch. Nikon’s most affordable models, including the Z30 and Z50 II sit at list price in the US currently, without discounts, but Nikon USA still lists discounts on some high-end models, including the Z6 III and Z9.

While camera body prices appear to remain unchanged, looking at Nikkor lenses is a different story. Every lens that Nikon makes in China, excluding one, has jumped in price. Many lenses that the company manufactures in Thailand remain unchanged in price, but a handful of lenses made in Thailand and Japan have increased as well.

China initially faced the highest reciprocal tariff rate, making it unsurprising that the Nikon gear that has been hit the hardest is that which is under China on the Nikon Country of Origin list. The only lens made in China that I did not spot a price increase on is the Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8, which still sits at $1,199 list price and currently has a $100 discount.

The Nikon Z mount mirrorless lenses made in China that have increased in price include:

DSLR optics made in China, such as the AF-S FX Nikkor 50mm f/1.8 (was $449.95, now $596), have also been impacted by the price increase.

While most of the gear made in China has seen price increases, a handful of lenses made in Japan and Thailand also appear to have increased in cost. The Z 35mm f/1.2 S, which is made in Thailand, was $2,799 at launch in February and now sits at $2,996. The recently launched Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ had a $2599 list price at the announcement, but now sits at $2,796.

The Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, which is made in Japan, was $7,999 when the lens first launched; retailers now list the high-end optic at $8,646.

A few Nikon lenses also display higher list prices, but currently have sale discounts that push them below the original list price. That includes the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which was $2,599 at launch, now displays $2,696 as the list price, but is currently $400 off the new list price. Similarly, the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S original list price was $599, the new list price is $626, but the lens is on sale for $546.

Japan and Thailand are currently facing a 10 percent reciprocal tariff, a rate that has been paused at 10 percent until July 09 and could change once that pause expires or as countries negotiate trade deals.

China's reciprocal tariff rate that President Donald Trump enacted earlier this year sat at 145 percent; now the two nations have tentatively agreed on 55 percent, which includes the 10 percent baseline tariff as well as a fentanyl tariff and a 25 percent tariff that existed previously.

“At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers,” Nikon wrote last month when announcing the price increase. “Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23, 2025. We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions. We wish to thank our customers for their understanding and know that we are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community.”

Tariff rates are changing as countries negotiate and the Supreme Court debates the legality of the reciprocal tariffs. For the latest, follow our live blog on the US tariffs' impact on camera gear. Or, browse the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon lenses.