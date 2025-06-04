After Sigma announced it would be raising prices on June 02, photographers and videographers are now seeing just how much tariffs are impacting the cost of the brand’s gear.

Many of Sigma’s most popular products have increased by about 10% in the US, with a few occasional outliers – including an ultra-wide zoom that has only increased by around 2%.

Sigma manufactures its lenses and cameras in Japan. The reciprocal tariff rate for Japan has been paused at 10% but, if it fails to reach an agreement with the US before the end of the pause, the country could face a 24% tariff beginning on July 08.

Looking at some of Sigma’s best sellers, the price increase in the US seems to match that 10% rate, although there are a few exceptions. The brand’s latest camera, the Sigma BF, has increased by $200 and now lists for $2,199 – a 10% increase.

The Sigma 14mm-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art (Image credit: Future)

Many of Sigma’s lenses seem to follow a similar 10% jump, but there are a few products that don’t line up exactly with that increase. The Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art, for example, has only increased by $40, based on the $1,529 price at retailers like B&H and Adorama.

Comparing the prices of some lenses from the list price at launch, these are some of the increases on some of the most recommended Sigma lenses:

According to Sigma’s website, 100% of the brand’s products are made in Japan. “Sigma's production system is completely based in Japan with a compact supply chain,” the company writes.

“We strongly believe that a system like this, concentrated within one country and one single factory instead of sourcing the cheapest parts from around the world, is an essential factor for creating unique and high-quality products.”

Tariff negotiations between the US and Japan will be a key factor for photographers to watch, as a number of cameras and lenses are made in the country.

The price increase comes after a court ruled that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs went beyond the bounds of the act under which he enacted them, instructing the administration to stop the tariffs enacted under the Emergency Economic Powers Act, which includes the so-called reciprocal tariffs but not all recently enacted tariffs.

However, less than 24 hours later, the appeals court halted the lower court’s instructions while the courts look at the appeals case.

