Get 25% off ALL photo products when you join the Saal Digital Club

When was the last time you printed your pictures? Whether you want to create a photo book of your summer vacation, a stunning print of your favorite landscape shot to hang on your wall, or if you're looking ahead to creating holiday cards and calendars for the holidays, your pictures deserve to be printed.

And right now, Saal Digital is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all photo products for Digital Camera World readers!

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

The company is known for its photo books that are unrivalled in quality – great for your personal portfolio or gifting precious memories to loved ones. Hard or soft cover, with a huge selection of finishes and formats, the layflat binding enables you to lay photographs across double-page spreads for maximum impact without losing any of the image.

If you have a photograph that deserves to be seen, give it pride of place with a piece of stunning wall art. Saal offers all manner of shapes, sizes and finishes. Metal prints are lightweight, durable and boast high resolution; acrylics give great depth with a high gloss effect; GalleryPrint offers the highest resolution and sharpness; and you can't beat a classic canvas stretched across a wooden frame.

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

Do you want posters or fine art prints of your best or most beloved work? Whether it's for your portfolio or other prestige purposes, Saal Digital is a Hahnemühle Certified Studio – offering posters in an array of standard and custom formats on Hahnemühle Photo Paper and FineArt.

Perhaps you don't need anything fancy – you just want prints of your photographs in great quality for photo albums, scrapbooking, or gifting and sharing with friends. High-quality photo prints are offered in a multitude of formats and color-fast finishes, on Fujifilm and Hahnemühle paper stocks.

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

When it comes to gifting, Saal Digital has a huge selection of photo products that can make any occasion special.

For holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and occasions, design your own photo cards with your favorite imagery of family and friends – and with Saal's powerful design software (more on that below) there's no shortage of styles and inspiration to create the perfect card.

Photo calendars are also a great way to share and enjoy your imagery, whether it's a family tradition to start each year or you just want to reminisce over your cherished memories on your desk at work.

And there are countless other gifts that can be customized with your prizes photographs, from mugs and keychains to puzzles and photo bricks to coasters and cushions.

Why choose Saal Digital

So what makes Saal so special? Well, not all photo products and printing services are created equal. Trust me, I've used most of the major services – and I've received enough bad prints and cheap-looking gifts to know.

Saal Digital is a company that I've personally used and I've been truly blown away by the results. In particular, the Professional Line Photo Book I ordered – presented in acrylic and high-quality leatherette – takes pride of place on my bookshelf!

The quality of Saal's products is absolutely professional standard. And, unlike many other print companies, none of its products contain the company's logo – so you get a completely clean, unbranded item.

(Image credit: Saal Digital)

The design and ordering process is an absolute breeze. Using a computer offers the ultimate experience, as you can download Saal's bespoke software for Mac or Windows.

But you can also design your products in a web browser on your computer, tablet or even phone. Either way, creating and editing your designs is quick and easy while giving you plenty of options.

Once you've nailed your design and placed your order, production only takes a few working days so you get your goods in next to no time. No more waiting forever to see your images in print!

