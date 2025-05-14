You can't buy DJI's newest drone directly, but you CAN buy it from B&H or Adorama

The eagerly anticipated new DJI Mavic 4 Pro has officially taken flight, and it's already turning heads with its groundbreaking technology. Unveiled as the world's first drone to feature DJI’s new Infinity Gimbal system, this sleek sky cruiser is a game-changer for aerial filmmakers and photographers alike.

But it’s the main camera that truly steals the spotlight – a 100MP Hasselblad affair, which cements the Mavic 4 Pro as the most powerful prosumer drone DJI has ever released. Paired with a clever new gimbal design that offers an unprecedented range of motion and shooting flexibility, this is no small evolution – it's a giant leap.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro: $2,699 at Adorama The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is DJI's new flagship drone, featuring a 100MP Hasselblad camera and the groundbreaking Infinity Gimbal for greater shooting flexibility. With improved flight time, obstacle avoidance, and pro-level image quality, it's designed for serious aerial creators.



But here’s the twist – if you’re an American hoping to buy directly from the DJI Store, you’re out of luck. At the time of writing, the Mavic 4 Pro isn’t available to purchase through DJI’s official US store, and it remains unclear whether that’s going to change.

Speculation points towards ongoing trade tariffs and restrictions as the reason behind the drone’s absence on DJI’s US site. Whatever the cause, it’s a frustrating hurdle for stateside creatives eager to get their hands on DJI’s latest masterpiece.

Thankfully, B&H and Adorama have come to the rescue. These trusted US retailers are already stocking the Mavic 4 Pro, offering American buyers a reliable route to secure the new drone without international shipping woes or warranty concerns.

Both outlets are now live with listings, and early reports suggest that demand is high – unsurprising, given the drone’s headline-grabbing specs and the loyal following that DJI commands in the creative industry.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper / Future)

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is available in a few configurations to suit different needs and budgets.

The standard package for $2,699 includes the drone, one battery, and essential accessories to get airborne. For those who want extended flight time and fewer interruptions, the Fly More Combo for $3,549 is the smarter choice – it adds extra batteries, spare propellers, a multi-battery charging hub, and a shoulder bag.

There's also a premium Cine version for $4,649 aimed at serious filmmakers, featuring ProRes support, a built-in SSD, and the DJI RC Pro controller with a high-brightness display. Whether you're a hobbyist or a full-time creative, there's a bundle that fits your workflow right out of the box.

For now, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro remains something of a retail enigma in the US. Whether it will make its way to the DJI Store in the future remains to be seen, but until then, American buyers have a clear path thanks to B&H and Adorama.

In the meantime, the rest of the world is already putting this mighty machine through its paces – and if early footage is anything to go by, it might just be DJI’s finest work yet.