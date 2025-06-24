Canon’s previously forewarned price increase in the US has taken effect, with a number of cameras being several hundred dollars more than they were just last week. Cameras from the compact Canon EOS V1 to the mirrorless flagship R1 have jumped in price, with most price increases sitting around seven to ten percent. A small handful of older camera models appear to have been spared, with cameras like the R6 Mark II and R5 Mark II remaining at a similar list price to the launch price.

The high-end flagship cameras R1 and R3 have seen the highest increases, with the R1 increasing by $500 and the R3 jumping by $400 when comparing the list price on each camera’s announcement to the current price listed on Canon’s US website.

Considering the older R3 had been discounted by $1,000 in the US recently, however, the increased list price may feel exaggerated by the seeming lack of Canon’s usual seasonal sales. The R3's list price has increased by $500, but sits at $1,400 higher than the lowest-ever price from just weeks ago, according to Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel. Only one camera – the EOS R5 C – currently has a sale price listed on Canon’s US website.

The cameras that have increased in price include:

Canon EOS R1, was $6,299, now $6799

Canon EOS R3, was $4,999, now $5,399

Canon EOS R7, was $1,499, now $1,799

Canon EOS R8, was $1,499, now $1,599

Canon EOS R50, was $679, now $759

Canon R50 V, was $649, now $699

Canon EOS R10, was $979, now $1,049

Canon EOS R100, was $479, now $529

Canon PowerShot V1, was $899, now $979, 8.8%

Canon PowerShot V10, was $429, now $469

Notably, the price increases do not apply across the board to every Canon camera. A few older models sit at or below the original list price from when the camera launched, including:

Canon EOS R5 C, was $4499, now $3,899 list price and a temporary $500 discount

Canon EOS RP, was $1,299, now $1,099

Canon EOS R6 Mark II, was $2,499, now $2,199

Canon EOS R5 Mark II, was $4,299, still $4299

Lenses also appear to have increased in cost at a similar percentage, from the budget nifty fifty Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM (was $199, now $219), to the workhorse Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM (was $2,299, now $2,599).

Canon had previously shared that the increased US tariffs would affect pricing during an investors meeting, but hadn’t shared when or by how much.

Canon isn’t alone in increasing US list prices. Nikon increased prices for some lenses on June 23, while Leica and Sigma are also among the brands that have increased the cost of gear in the US as a response to the new US tariffs.

President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs in April. Most of Canon’s gear is manufactured in Japan and Taiwan, which faced so-called reciprocal tariffs of 24 percent and 32 percent, respectively. Those rates were later paused for 90 days at a 10 percent baseline tariff, a pause that expires on July 09.

If the nations do not reach a new trade agreement or the pause isn’t extended, the tariff rate could increase next month. However, both Japan and Taiwan are said to already be in talks with the US on trade. Another factor contributing to the uncertainty of the tariffs is a Supreme Court argument on whether or not the reciprocal tariffs fall within presidential authority.

