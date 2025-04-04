BREAKING: The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K G2 packs a whopping 12K full-frame sensor into a modular camera

Blackmagic’s modular cinema camera series just got a major resolution overhaul. The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K G2 brings a 12K full-frame sensor into the company’s modular, customizable cinema cameras. Announced during a livestream ahead of the NAB conference in Las Vegas, the announcement of the PYXIS 12K G2 comes along packed inside a long list of video and broadcast gear, including new accessories designed to allow the PYXSIS series to handle like a news broadcast camera.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K G2 takes the same modular, box camera design as earlier PYXIS cameras that allows creators to customize their setup with different grips, cranes, gimbals, or even drones along with audio gear, external monitors and SSDs all attached to multiple mounting points at the top and sides of the camera. But the newest camera in the series takes the 6K camera and doubles the resolution.

The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K G2 uses a full-frame 12K sensor, adapting the sensor from the brand’s high-end URSA Cine to a smaller, lower-priced camera. The 12K sensor can shoot in Open Gate at 3:2 at up to 40fps, 17:9 at up to 50 fps, or 2.4:1 at up to 60fps. That sensor measures 12288 x 8040 and has what Blackmagic calls the latest generation color science as well.

When downsizing to 8K or 4K, the camera combines the photosites, merging multiple pixels into one rather than cropping that full-frame sensor. The camera specs include a 4K OpenGate 3:2 at 72 fps or 2.4:1 up to 112fps, with those same frame rates and aspect ratios also available in 8K.

With that larger sensor, Blackmagic added all new electronics for processing those large files, along with a faster USB-C port for mounting external SSDs to the modular cinema camera. The camera is also equipped with 10G, which allows it to connect to the network and even enables network-connected editing while shooting footage.

Like the 6K variant, the camera still has a four-inch screen built into one side, along with a slew of custom buttons and audio ports. Along with SSDs, it can also record to two CFExpress slots for non-stop recording even after filling one card.

The modular camera is compatible with all the existing PYXIS accessories, such as handles, grips, and external monitors and viewfinders. Blackmagic also announced a new extended handle with a microphone and LED indicator as well as a new side grip designed to customize the ergonomics of the cameras to those of a broadcast news camera.

The camera will be available in three variants for L-Mount, EF-Mount, and PL-Mount.

With twice the resolution of the PYXIS 6K, the Blackmagic PYXIS 12K G2 isn’t quite double the cost of the 6K variant, listing for $4,995. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that roughly translates to £3,870 / AU$8,275. Blackmagic expects the new 12K camera to be available beginning in July of 2025.

