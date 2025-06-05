Fujifilm’s most popular cameras like the X100VI and X-M5 are difficult to find – and the introduction of new tariffs in the US didn’t help. But a set of strange new listings at the company’s online store, as well US retailer B&H, hint that Fujifilm is moving the production of several popular cameras from China back to Japan.

Fujifilm’s online US store now has new listings for the Fujifilm X100VI-JP, X-T5-JP, X-T50-JP and X-M5-JP that include Japan in the title and use a different SKU number than the original model. Three of the JP models are listed as out of stock on Fujifilm’s US website, with the X-T5-JP showing two kit options as already available.

The models seem to carry identical prices and specifications to the cameras without the JP in the name. But while the models may not really be “new,” the new SKU numbers may be a sign of relief for US-based Fujifilm fans, as they indicate that the company could be moving production rather than raising prices to compensate for increased tariff costs.

US retailer B&H similarly has new product listings for all four models, adding “Japan” to the name. The product listings for all four new Japan models at the retailer show the cameras as temporarily out of stock, but list an expected availability date of 7-14 business days on the X100VI, X-M5, X-T5, and X-T5 Japan versions..

The new JP models come after retailers reported that Fujifilm resumed shipments to the US earlier this month, after pausing orders of the X100VI, X-M5 and GFX100RF earlier during the tariff uncertainty.

Fujifilm USA hasn’t yet responded to a request for a comment. However, at the company’s latest quarterly financial report, it noted that the impact of tariffs could be offset with “​​such measures as reevaluating our supply chain, further reducing costs, and restructuring our product and pricing strategie [sic] to minimize the impacts.”

The new models hint that Fujifilm may be moving production rather than hiking prices – and the 1-2 week availability listed at B&H implies that some of the production may have already moved.

Japan isn’t unaffected by tariff rates, but currently faces a 10% rate compared to China’s 30%. Both countries' full tariffs are on pause at a lowered rate to allow time for negotiations, with Japan’s standard rate at 24% and China’s at 145%.

While some camera brands etch the country of manufacture right on the camera, others often don’t share where their products are made. But an interview hinted that after the X100 series went viral, Fujifilm shifted production of the compact camera to China to help keep up with demand.

Rumors also hint towards the X-T5, X-T50 and X-M5 being made in China.

Fujifilm’s UK website doesn’t list any JP models, suggesting that the production may still be continuing in China for cameras destined for other countries.

Digital Camera World has reached out to Fujifilm USA for a comment. If the new JP models that carry the same price as the earlier cameras do indeed indicate that production has shifted out of China, that could be a sign of relief for American Fujifilm fans.

