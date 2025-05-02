The effect of the US reciprocal tariffs enacted on April 9 are now starting to hit consumers – and drone pilots. DJI, a company based in China, has now raised the price of its popular vlogging camera, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, while a majority of the brand’s consumer drones are now listed as out of stock at the company’s US store.

DJI, a pilot favorite that holds more than 70 percent of drone sales, is located in China, a country currently facing a 145 percent tariff rate on goods shipped into the US.

The tariffs appear to be impacting US stock for the drone giant, as the company’s US store carries the red out-of-stock label for a majority of its consumer drones. DJI’s US online store currently lists the DJI Mini 4 Pro, DJI Air 3, and DJI Avata 2 as out of stock. For the DJI Mavic 3 Pro and DJI Air 3S, the base package is out of stock, but the Fly More option with more accessories is showing as in stock. The DJI Flip is in stock, but only in the configuration with the more expensive RC 2 controller.

While DJI is listing many drones as out of stock from its own online store, other retailers may still have some stock. For example, I found the DJI Mini 4 Pro kit that comes with a charging hub in stock at B&H, although the base model is out of stock at the retailer as well.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 (Image credit: Future)

DJI has also confirmed that a price jump on the Osmo Pocket 3 isn’t a mistake, as US shoppers saw the price increase to $799 for a gimbal-clad action camera that originally sold for $519. In the UK, the Osmo Pocket 3 lists for £489, which is about $650, and is consistent with the camera's list price at launch.

Tariffs may not be entirely to blame on the price increase, however, as DJI previously increased the price to $619 last month. The vlogging camera also skyrocketed in popularity, creating stock issues and driving up demand which could also be a piece of that increased price.

At this time, the list price of drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro and DJI Air 3 has not changed on DJI’s US website. The DJI US online store still lists some products in stock, including the Osmo Action 5 Pro action camera and the $16,499 professional drone, the DJI Inspire 3.

While the limited stock will likely put a squeeze on American drone pilots, drones are also a commonly used tool for first responders. With a majority of the drone market share, DJI is a popular choice for both creative users and commercial and emergency uses. Autel, another popular drone brand, is also based in China.

While the Trump Administration has paused a majority of tariffs down to a lower 10 percent rate until July, China is facing a 145 percent tariff rate. An import fee higher than the value of the actual product itself would mean a significant price increase that experts anticipate would be largely passed on to the consumer.

While some companies have raised prices in response, others appear to be waiting it out, letting stock dry up as some countries enter trade negotiations with the US. According to the New York Times, Beijing has indicated that it is willing to enter into negotiations but only if the Trump administration cancels the current 145 percent tariff first.

The tariffs follow a law passed last year that requires DJI to pass a national security investigation or face a ban in the US. DJI has expressed concern that the bill did not specifically name which branch was to carry out the investigation or what would happen if the security review did not get started on time.

