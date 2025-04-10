With the clock ticking on drone ban, DJI challenges the US government to get on with promised review
Americans will lose the right to buy the world's most popular drones if their government can't do some admin in 9 months – DJI sends a reminder!
As we move into April, it's now less than 9 months before the US government automatically bans the licensing of new DJI drones unless a government agency conducts a review.
That's it, a simple bit of admin. It was mandated that it be conducted before the end of 2025 or a ban would come into force automatically and, three months into the year, nothing has happened so – understandably – DJI has sought to nudge things along a little with a letter.
The Chinese company, and leading manufacturer of civil drones, has written a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), the NSA (National Security Agency), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence requesting that "any or all" of the agencies begin an investigation into DJI's products "right away."
DJI shared a copy of the text with me, in which the company plainly states it has nothing to hide.
There is no apparent frustration from the letter's author, DJI's head of policy Adam Walsh – who I interviewed about this very risk last year. DJI users, on the other hand, might be forgiven for feeling unreasonably targeted by Section 1709 of the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act which gives rise to this legal situation.
As the company phrases it, matter of factly, "If you [any of the government agencies] do not evaluate DJI’s products in 2025, the FCC would also have to add the company’s equipment to its covered list, depriving DJI of its due process and depriving thousands of businesses, consumers, and public safety agencies of products that they want and need for no reason at all."
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
