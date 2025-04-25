The cost of some Leica camera gear will increase in May, a Miami camera store warns

An authorized Leica dealer in Florida is warning that costs will increase for American photographers as a result of the tariffs, beginning on May 1.

In a post on the Red Dot Forum, Leica Store Miami has shared that the cost of cameras and lenses that arrive after May 1 will have a cost increase to reflect the recently enacted tariffs in the US.

“Leica Camera has announced that, effective May 1, 2025, pricing on a wide range of products will increase as a result of recently implemented tariffs,” David Farkas, owner and operator of Leica Store Miami, wrote. “The adjustment is expected to affect much of the Leica lineup, including cameras and lenses, though exact figures have not yet been released.”

While the post indicates that prices will be increasing next month, the announcement doesn’t indicate by how much or specifically what models will be affected, outside “much of the Leica lineup.” Farkas also notes that the industry is still uncertain how long those price changes will be in effect, as the tariff rates have changed several times as the changes were announced, adjusted, and placed on a temporary, lowered rate for 90 days.

Farkas said that the increase is “a direct response to tariff-related cost increases.” The store owner also noted that products that are on backorder or special order will also have the price increase if those shipments arrive after May 1.

Leica US has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Leica cameras are largely made in Germany, although the company also has a manufacturing center in Portugal. Imports from Germany and other EU countries to the US are currently facing a 10 percent tariff under the 90-day pause. Prior to that pause, the tariff rate for Germany was at 20 percent; tariffs could return to that rate in July if a new agreement isn’t negotiated. The Trump administration is also investigating a potential tariff on semiconductors, which would apply to a wide range of electronics, including cameras.

