Manfrotto roller bags for photographers drop to their lowest prices ever!
Wex has slashed the cost on a range of Manfrotto camera bags with wheels
There are lots of ways in which to carry around your camera gear - but if you are travelling with lots of equipment that there is a lot to be said for a specialist roller bag designed for photographers. The suitcase-stlye design with a a set of wheels that you can pull along using the extending handle means that you can take the weight off your shoulders.
Roller camera bags can be expensive - but Wex has just slashed the price of several of the options in the Manfrotto range - with savings of between £50 to £83.
This the cheapest option in the Wex Manfrotto roller bag sale - the Advanced III roller provides a 19.5-litre capacity which is said to give you enough storage for 1-2 camera bodies, 5-6 lenses, and a 15” laptop.
The Switch-55 gives you the best of both worlds - giving you a set of wheels for pulling the bag along, plus a pair of shoulder straps so you can use it as a backpack. Can carry two DSLR bodies, 4-5 lenses, and a 17in laptop.
Designed to take the knocks, this model combines the protection of a hard case with a roller bag. With an internal capacity measuring 76.3 x 39.9 x 26cm this waterproof bag is primarily designed to carry studio gear such as stands and tripods, which can then be safe;u carried in the hold a a plane.
With two compartments, the Air-50 offers storage for a DSLR with a 70-200mm f/2.8 attached, plus a second body and a further four lenses. There is also room for a 15in laptop
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
