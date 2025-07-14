Manfrotto roller bags for photographers drop to their lowest prices ever!

There are lots of ways in which to carry around your camera gear - but if you are travelling with lots of equipment that there is a lot to be said for a specialist roller bag designed for photographers. The suitcase-stlye design with a a set of wheels that you can pull along using the extending handle means that you can take the weight off your shoulders.

Roller camera bags can be expensive - but Wex has just slashed the price of several of the options in the Manfrotto range - with savings of between £50 to £83.

Manfrotto Reloader Switch-55 ProLight Roller Backpack The Switch-55 gives you the best of both worlds - giving you a set of wheels for pulling the bag along, plus a pair of shoulder straps so you can use it as a backpack. Can carry two DSLR bodies, 4-5 lenses, and a 17in laptop.

Manfrotto Reloader Tough H-83 ProLight Roller: was £179 now £239 at Wex Photo Video Designed to take the knocks, this model combines the protection of a hard case with a roller bag. With an internal capacity measuring 76.3 x 39.9 x 26cm this waterproof bag is primarily designed to carry studio gear such as stands and tripods, which can then be safe;u carried in the hold a a plane.

