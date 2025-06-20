In just a few days, Nikon will become one of the several camera companies that have increased prices in response to tariff costs in the US. Last month, Nikon warned that prices would be increasing on June 23 – now that the date is drawing closer, fans may need a reminder that prices could change starting on Monday.

Nikon shared the price increase with fans last month, giving fans a one-month warning that prices were about to change in the US.

Why is Nikon increasing prices?

In a statement, Nikon USA stated that prices would increase as a result of tariffs. “At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers,” the statement reads . “Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23, 2025.”

Where is the price increase taking effect?

Only Nikon USA has announced a price increase. Nikon hasn’t announced price increases outside of the US.

What prices are going to change, and by how much?

This is where the mystery lies. While Nikon has said that prices are increasing on June 23 in the US as a result of tariffs, the company hasn’t indicated which products will be affected and by how much.

While Nikon hasn’t stated what prices will change, Nikon isn’t shy about sharing where its gear is made. Gear made in China is currently facing the highest reciprocal tariff rates, although that has dropped from the previous 145 percent to 55 percent, and Nikon does make some lenses there. Nikon’s cameras are made in Thailand, which is facing a 10 percent reciprocal tariff increase, and some lenses are also made in Japan, which is also facing a 10 percent reciprocal tariff rate.

That 10 percent reciprocal tariff rate is part of a 90-day pause that ends on July 8; trade negotiations or the expiration of that temporary pause could affect tariff rates on those countries.

While Nikon hasn’t stated which products will increase in price, Nikon Rumors reports that the made-in-China lenses and accessories are what’s expected to increase on June 23.

Nikon has some B&H Bild Expo deals that also end on June 22, which may encourage fans to pick up that gear they’ve been eyeing ahead of June 23.

