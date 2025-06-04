After pausing pre-orders following the announcement of increased tariffs in the US, Fujifilm is once again shipping its most popular compact cameras and smaller mirrorless camera. The Fujifilm X100VI and GFX100RF compact cameras and the travel-friendly mirrorless X-M5 are once again shipping in the US.

While the trio of trendy cameras are once again shipping to the US, the gear’s popularity means that shoppers will still face waiting lists before receiving their purchase. A notice on retailer Moment's storefront for all three cameras notes that shipping resumed on June 2 but noted that “due to incredibly high demand, there is still a significant pre-order wait.”

Fujifilm’s US website still lists all three cameras as out of stock. Adorama lists both the X100VI and GFX100RF as on backorder with an expected availability currently listed for August, 2025 on both compact cameras. The retailer lists a similar backorder note on the body-only version of the Fujifilm X-M5.

Similarly, B&H lists all three cameras as either “temporarily out of stock” or “new item coming soon.”

The Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Amazon currently lists ten Fujifilm X100VI black variant cameras as in stock and two silver, however, has priced the camera at $2,289 from Amazon or $2,339 from a third-party seller, rather than the $1,599 list price. Retailers that are currently taking pre-orders, including Adorama and Moment, will reserve shoppers' spot in line for the original list price of $1,599, but Adorama doesn’t expect it to ship until August, and Moment doesn’t list an availability date.

All three cameras have suffered from stock issues stemming from both popularity and the reciprocal tariffs in the US. The previous version of the Fujifilm X100Vi went viral on social media, and the compact camera has remained hard to find since its launch. Fujifilm, however, paused orders for the popular compact after tariffs went into effect.

The Fujifilm X100VI is reportedly made in China, which was facing a 145 percent tariff rate. The rate has since been temporarily paused at 30 percent, a move which may have influenced Fujifilm’s decision to resume shipping. Fujifilm’s US website and several retailers still list the X100VI at the original list price, without a tariff-related increase.

The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The X100VI’s popularity spread to other models. The GFX100RF is the larger sensor medium format variant of the X100VI and has remained hard to find since its announcement earlier this year. The X-M5 isn’t a fixed-lens compact camera, but the mirrorless body’s small size and $899 list price have attracted attention as a more affordable X100VI alternative.

While those three cameras remain hard to find even with shipping resuming, other popular Fujifilm cameras are in stock for immediate shipping at many retailers, including the Fujifilm X-T5, the X-S20, and the X-H2S.

