The best camera bags and cases for photographers in 2021

Shoulder bags: With a single strap that runs over one shoulder, these bags are designed to be easy to use and cut a low profile. Also known as messenger bags, they're at their best for carrying light setups around a city; you wouldn't want to put too much weight on a single shoulder.

Backpacks: With two straps, one for each shoulder, backpacks are made to carry heavier setups for longer distances. They can be better weatherproofed than other types of camera bag, and often have extra space for other items like water bottles, or even an external hook for a tripod. The downside is that they often protrude out, so you might not want one if you're going to be hopping on busy buses and trains.

Sling bags: Kind of a marriage between backpacks and shoulder bags, sling bags are single-strap bags worn across one shoulder but on the back. The design is such that they can be slung around the body quickly to allow access to gear; hence the name. If you need quick access to your gear for street or reportage photography where something might happen at a moment's notice, then a sling-style bag is a good choice.

Holsters: The smallest bag types, this are made for very light setups. Some can even be worn on a belt, like a real holster!

Roller bags: Why not let the Earth do the work? Roller bags have wheels that let you drag them around on the ground, and some can also convert to backpacks. They're not so hot for hill-walking or big hikes, but perfect for airports and train stations.

Hard cases: The toughest type of camera bag, these can take a real pounding and keep your kit safe. They're not comfortable to carry, but if you need to transport a lot of expensive kit safely (as checked luggage on a plane, for example) then this is your best bet.

Shoulder bags

If you want to keep it simple, shoulder bags are great. There's not too much fuss, with only a single strap, and it's generally very easy to access your kit when it's in a shoulder bag. The disadvantage, of course, is that you're carrying everything on one shoulder, so you don't want to overload or carry it for too long.

You'll also see shoulder bags referred to as messenger bags. These are similar to shoulder bags, but with additional space for laptops and other work tools such as paperwork, pens and tablets. If you're often taking your camera on a commute for quick snaps before and after work, then this is an ideal choice of bag.

Photographers love the Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag; it's arguably the archetypal camera bag. With a blend of simple but chic styling, loads of internal space, and FlexFold dividers that allow you to customise the interior, the Everyday Messenger 13 V2 is a bag that the vast majority of photographers can get many years' use out of.

As mentioned, the FlexFold dividers allow you to customise the interior to suit your setup, building secure and padded slot for your cameras and lenses. It works well with most configurations; a small camera might take more fiddling to ensure it doesn't bounce around, but it's perfectly doable. There's a sleeve for a 13-inch laptop, and plenty of pockets for extra items.

You open and close the main compartment via a single flap that uses Peak Design's "MagLatch" system for extra security. It's a winner of a bag across the board.

Billingham is known for its premium, classy camera bags, and the Hadley Pro is a gorgeous example. Though it's a shoulder bag it can take quite a bit of kit. If you've a mind to, you can squeeze in a full-frame DSLR body with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens and a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom (without tripod collar) and a flashgun. You may not want to (think of your shoulder!) but you can.

Of course, if you are carrying a lot of kit, the optional shoulder pad will be worth the investment to ease the weight a little, and there are also additional 'AVEA' side pockets available. FYI, that is real leather on the straps, so vegans and animal lovers will want to steer clear of this one.

Backpacks

Backpacks are a firm favourite for photographers who have to travel long distances with their camera gear. If you're a walker, traveller or landscape photographer, you'll be looking for something comfortable, ergonomic and that will protect your gear from any accidental falls or scrapes. However, one downside is that you'll have to take the backpack off in order to access your kit, even if you've got one of the best camera backpacks.

3. Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II backpack A modular backpack that’s perfect for airline cabins too Specifications Dimensions: 30x18x47cm Weight: 2.2kg Lenses: 4 Raincover: Yes Padded hip belt: Yes Tripod storage: Yes Laptop compartment: 13in Tablet compartment: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS $222.98 View at Adorama $249.99 View at Adorama Check Amazon 609 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Modular design + Loads of accessories + Accepts a drone Reasons to avoid - Accessories can look messy - Accessories are expensive

Have you never got the right bag for the job? Although this unusual and rather pricey modular system will likely have niche appeal, it’s actually great value for money because it can be easily modified for all kinds of scenarios. The Velcro dividers inside can be moved to accommodate specific gear (including a drone) or dumped in favour of open space, while the rear-opening lid contains a zipped compartment for a 13-inch laptop. However, the real genius is the front’s succession of loops that can be used to attach accessories such as a neoprene flash holder, a tripod toe-cup and straps, and a phone case, making this a truly versatile camera backpack.

4. MindShift Gear BackLight 26L Great for pure camera users, with extra security for travel Specifications Type: Backpack Camera: 1 x DSLR / CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 4-6 plus accessories Laptop/tablet compartment: 15-inch Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 5 External dimensions: 290x 515x200cm Weight: 1,800g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $249.99 View at Focus Camera Check Amazon 120 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Well laid out + Good security Reasons to avoid - Styling not for everyone - Less customisable than others

While the Mindshift Gear BackLight can be picked up in a variety of sizes, including a mahoosive 36L version, we think the 26L provides the best balance between size and capacity. This is a perfect backpack for a one-camera setup, with space for four to six lenses (depending on their size) and sundry accessories. The interior is simpler and less customisable than that of some other backpacks, and this is very much a backpack for camera gear first and foremost. While there's space for a laptop, you probably wouldn't want to try and pack, say, a change of clothes in there with your camera.

The Vanguard Alta Sky 51D is designed to carry camera gear, a drone, or a combination of both. The main compartment has room for a pro DSLR with attached 70-200mm lens, and up to four lenses around it. Padding is good, and there’s a hatch on one side for mobile access, although openings on both sides would be better. Primary access to this area is via a large rear panel that contains a slot for a 15-inch laptop. The flap opens wide, but you’ll need to bend the shoulder straps out of the way for unobstructed camera access. Comfort is assured by good-sized hip pads, thick back padding and generous shoulder straps.

It’s hard not to like this bag’s chic style, tactile materials and beautifully crafted hardware. At 46 x 30 x 17cm, it’s pretty compact for a camera backpack, but can still transport an ungripped DSLR with up to five lenses. There’s no front or rear opening, but rather large side flaps which afford very good mobile access. Inside are internal dividers that form shelves attached to the front and back. These are a clever design that can snap into thirds to allow a long lens to pass down one side, or can be instantly segmented so multiple small lenses can share one shelf. Up top is a large multi-use area that can expand by up to 8L thanks to a top flap with four latching positions. A travel tripod will stow on the side, there’s space for a 13” laptop and tablet in the back, and you can even lash a small drone on the front. A basic waist belt helps support heavier loads, and though it lacks hip pads, it can be completely trucked away.

Sling bags

Sling bags aim to offer the comfort of a backpack with the access of a shoulder bag. They can swing round to the front to be opened like a shoulder bag and swing round to your back like a backpack. They are kind of halfway-house between a shoulder bag and a backpack.

7. Tenba Solstice Sling 10L An uncomplicated design that fulfills the sling brief extremely well Specifications Exterior dimensions: 24 x 18 x 44cm Interior dimensions: 20 x 12 x 42cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $135.10 View at Walmart Check Amazon 44 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Compact + Versatile interior size + Good quality Reasons to avoid - Few fun frills - Only wide enough for a tablet, not a laptop

Despite boasting a fairly small 10L capacity, and measuring a relatively narrow 24cm, the boxy shape of the Solstice makes it a practical size. It’s well suited to carrying a full-frame body with two or three lenses, and they’ll be well protected. Generous front, rear and base padding, along with substantial interior dividers, give the Solstice a tough feel, as do the quality water-resistant outer materials.

Access is via a full length side flap that gives a wide opening to the whole bag. On the opposite side is an expanding pouch suitable for a bottle, or a typical travel tripod, anchored by an additional side strap. Up front is a long slot opening revealing storage for a tablet and filters.

Speaking of anchoring, this camera sling bag also features a secondary cross-body strap for keeping things stable when you’re really on the move. The main strap sits on your left shoulder. It’s supple and well padded, and combined with the decent back padding makes the Solstice a comfortable companion.

8. Think Tank TurnStyle 20 V2.0 Looking for a sling bag with style? You've found it! Specifications Type: Sling bag Camera: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 4 Laptop/tablet compartment: Tablet Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 1 External dimensions: 235x440x137mm Weight: 500g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.75 View at Walmart Check Amazon 72 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Capacious yet lightweight + Easy access to photo gear Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t spread the weightload - What, no black option?

Available in three sizes and two colour options (blue/indigo and charcoal), the ‘20’ is the largest of Think Tank’s TurnStyle camera bags. With one shoulder strap rather than the usual two, it’s worn as a sling bag. A particular bonus is that you can swivel it around on its strap to access your camera and accessories without needing to take the bag off and lay it down - although the downside is that it doesn’t spread the load like a typical backpack would. There’s enough room for a DSLR and up to four additional lenses or other accessories. The ‘10’ edition takes one less lens, and the ‘5’ is better suited to mirrorless camera outfits. Each bag has an additional tablet pocket and an extra front compartment. Even the largest 20 model is refreshingly lightweight, yet robust and trusty.

Holsters

Holsters and pouches are designed to carry a single camera with lens attached. Depending on the size, these could be designed for compact cameras, mirrorless cameras or DSLRs. They're great if you're not planning on taking or changing lenses.

9. Think Tank Digital Holster 10 v2.0 Our favorite camera holster available in seven sizes Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 160x100x152-210mm Weight: 400g Alternative sizes: 6 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 3 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $57.75 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Expanding height adds versatility + Extensive feature set and range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

Think Tank really did have its thinking cap on when designing this holster, which is packed with clever features. The ‘10’ model has internal dimensions of 160x100x152mm and weighs 400g, making it an ideal size for a large CSC or smallish SLR with a kit zoom lens. Better still, it has an extending bottom, with a similar zippered arrangement that you’ll often find in carry-on luggage, enabling the internal height to stretch to 210mm. This makes it equally suitable for a camera with a larger lens fitted, like a compact telephoto zoom.

There are no less than seven different sizes in the entire Digital Holster V2 range, to suit everything from a medium-sized CSC right up to a pro-style SLR with a 150-600mm super-telephoto zoom attached. The 10 model we’re featuring includes two adjustable and removable inner partitions, enabling you to stash an extra lens underneath in the holster’s taller configuration. There’s an additional Velcro-secured accessory pocket inside the top flap and a zippered external side pocket, plus a stretchy front pocket.

The strap is removable, there’s a grab handle on the top, plus an over-sized belt loop which, again, has a Velcro fastening so it’s easy to attach to a belt or other strap. A slip-over rain cover is also supplied.

10. Lowepro Dashpoint 10 Camera Pouch Brilliantly simple and effective pouch for small cameras Specifications Type: Pouch Camera: Compact Additional lenses/accessories: None Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: Memory card pocket External dimensions: 93x60x134mm Weight: 100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $23.64 View at Walmart Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Trusted name and impressive build quality + Tough but small and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Pricier than some pouches - Less protective than a hard case

Lowepro is somewhat legendary in the field of camera bags, renowned for its clever design and tough build quality. The Dashpoint range of pouches come in ‘10’, ‘20’ and ‘30’ options to suit a range of compact camera sizes, each of which are available in slate grey or galaxy blue. For small point-and-shoot cameras, the Dashpoint 10 is likely to be the best fit, but it definitely pays to check the dimensions of your camera before buying. Each edition of the pouch comes with wide-opening zippers for easy access, impact-resistant padding and a removable shoulder strap.

Roller bags

Roller bags are designed specifically for travel, with wheels in the base, an extending handle for pulling them along like suitcases and often with dimensions chosen to fit international cabin baggage requirements.

11. Manfrotto Pro Light Reloader-55/Switch-55 Brilliant for frequent fliers, the Manfrotto hold lots of kit Specifications Type: Roller bag Camera: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 10 Laptop/tablet compartment: Laptop + Tablet Tripod attachment: Yes Additional compartments: 2 External dimensions: 350x230x550mm Weight: 4,200g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $429.88 View at Adorama Check Amazon 118 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Built-in wheels take a load off + Works with most carry-on limits Reasons to avoid - Heavy even when empty - Pricey to buy

For travel on trains, planes and automobiles (or at least coaches), the Manfrotto Reloader 55 is a great roller bag. You can fit loads of kit in the very well-protected main compartment, which has endlessly adjustable dividers. Additional pockets are built into the lid to safeguard both a tablet and a laptop of up to 17 inches in size. Further pouches are built into the underside of the flap for smaller accessories. Typical of roller bags, it has a sturdy set of wheels and an extending handle that makes it easy to maneuvering your kit around without having to carry it. There's now a new and slightly lighter Switch-55 which doubles as a backpack – even better!

Hard cases

Hard cases for cameras offer the ultimate in protection against impact, rough handling and harsh environments. They're not really designed for carrying any great distance, but they can keep your camera gear protected in environments where no other bag can.

12. Pelican Air Case 1535 It's 40% lighter than a regular Peli case, but very nearly as tough Specifications Wheels: yes: Exterior dimensions: 55.8 x 35.5 x 22.8cm Interior dimensions: 52.2 x 28.6 x 18.8cm Weight: 3.95kg (empty) TODAY'S BEST DEALS $200.95 View at Adorama $221.09 View at Walmart Check Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very light for its size and toughness + Optional TrekPak insert works well + Wheeled and cabin-friendly Reasons to avoid - Optional divider inserts can be costly - Not quite as tough-feeling as some rivals

Pelican, aka Peli, is probably the best known brand for hard cases. The Air range has been designed to be 40% lighter than a regular Peli hard case of the same size. Consequently the Air 1535 weighs just 3.95kg, though that’s just for the plastic shell. Load it with foam or a divider insert and the weight difference between this and the equivalently-sized Peli Protector 1510 hard case is more marginal. As for toughness, we did our best to burst the Air, but while it does flex slightly more under pressure than the Protector 1510, the difference is reassuringly small.

The default interior option is cubed foam. You can also spec a Velcro divider insert, however we went for Pelican’s innovative TrekPak system. This uses sheets of corrugated plastic sandwiched between layers of dense, closed-cell foam. There’s a bespoke cutter included so you can slice each sheet into strips to fit around the gear you want to carry, and the joins are secured by special hooped pins. It’s a very nicely engineered padding system that’s more elegant than basic Velcro dividers, but it's a bit less soft and cosseting than the default foam setup.

13. Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case This tough hard case is even waterproof to a depth of 5m Specifications Type: Hard case Camera: DSLR/CSC Additional lenses/accessories: 11 Laptop/tablet compartment: None Tripod attachment: No Additional compartments: 0 External dimensions: 630x520x240mm Weight: 7,820g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $299.99 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Removable soft interior + Tough, secure and weather-proof Reasons to avoid - Heavy to carry - Big (smaller sizes are available)

For the ultimate in kit protection, you can’t beat a hard case, and the Vanguard Supreme 53D Hard Case is our pick of the best. This camera case from Vanguard is super-tough, fully dust-proof and waterproof, has steel-reinforced padlock rings and an automatic pressure release valve to cope with changes in air pressure and altitude, for example when consigned to the baggage hold of an aircraft. This strong case has an O-ring that will withstand being submerged in water to a depth of five metres, as well as a removable soft inner case with adjustable dividers. There are no fewer than three carrying handles for lifting the case, plus a set of wheels and a retractable pull-along handle.

