Nikon USA has warned consumers that prices will be adjusted to accommodate the new US tariffs beginning on June 23 2025.

“At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers,” the statement reads. “Due to the recent tariffs, a necessary price adjustment for products will take effect on June 23 2025.”

While Nikon has given notice of the date that these price increases will occur, the company hasn’t yet shared which products will be affected – nor by how much.

However, Nikon is one of the camera brands that isn’t shy about publishing where its cameras and lenses are made – a list that can offer insight for photographers on what products are most likely to see the steepest increases.

According to Nikon’s country of origin list, a majority of the brand’s cameras and lenses are made in Thailand – including all the current Z-mount mirrorless bodies, as well as Nikon’s superzoom cameras like the Coolpix P1100. Some lenses, however, are made in Japan, while others are made in China, which is facing higher US tariff rates.

While how each brand responds to the tariffs will differ, looking at where the cameras and lenses are made offers insight into just how much prices could change and which gear is most likely to be affected.

Thailand, where most Nikon gear is made, is currently facing a 10% tariff rate on imports into the US. However, that 10% rate is part of the 90-day pause that lasts until July 08; if the two nations do not negotiate a new trade agreement before then, tariffs revert to the higher 36% reciprocal rate.

According to The Nation, Thailand’s Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira is anticipating a tariff agreement within the next one to two weeks.

Nikon still makes a handful of lenses in Japan, including the 58mm f/0.95 Noct, the popular workhorse 24-70mm f/2.8 S, as well as a trio of telephotos, the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S, and the 400mm and 600mm lenses with built-in teleconverters. Japan’s reciprocal tariff rate is at 24% but, like Thailand, is paused at 10% until July 08.

The largest price increases on camera gear in the US since the announcement of the reciprocal tariffs, however, have been on products made in China. Originally, China faced a 145% tariff on imports to the US. That number has been lowered to 30% as part of another 90-day pause, this one lasting until August 12.

Nikon makes a handful of optics in China, according to the brand’s country of origin list. These include:

Nikon also manufactures several battery grips in China.

While the company hasn’t shared which products will increase in price, or by how much, the optics from China are currently facing the highest reciprocal tariff rates.

If the 90-day pause on tariffs from Thailand and Japan expires on July 08 without a new agreement from the nations, then the 34% reciprocal tariff rate on gear from Thailand will be slightly higher than the 30% rate on goods from China – but a lot lower than the 145% it could revert to.

Companies vary in how they approach the tariffs, making any upcoming price changes difficult to predict. Take two different cameras made in China from two different brands, for example. The Sony RX100 VII increased by $500 in the US to $1,699, which is a 41% increase.

The Leica D-Lux 8 originally increased to $2,790 under the 145% tariffs, which is a $1,195 increase or nearly 75%. It has since dropped to $1,915, a $320 or 20% increase from the original price, after the tariffs dropped to 30%.

Any tariff agreements made ahead of the June 23 Nikon price increase could also impact the change, as the company says it is continuing to monitor changes.

“We will be carefully monitoring any tariff developments and may adjust pricing as necessary to reflect the evolving market conditions,” Nikon said in the statement. “We wish to thank our customers for their understanding and know that we are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community.”

During a financial report to investors earlier this month, Nikon estimated that tariffs would cost the company around ¥10 billion in operating profit, which is about $68.7 million / £51.7 million / AU$107.1 million.

