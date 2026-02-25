Val Kilmer - Nikon Coolpix 2000 "Its Cool Right" - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve got an ancient Nikon Coolpix 2000 lying in a cupboard somewhere, you’ll want to dig it out and check the serial number because the ‘Big N’ is still recalling certain batches due to concerns that the battery could overheat.

I say still, because Nikon initially recalled certain Nikon Coolpix 2000 compact cameras just months after their release way back in 2002. However, Nikon Rumors has just linked to the recall page following a February 20, 2026 update.

It’s a good reminder that anybody with a Nikon Coolpix 2000 should check the serial number to ensure it isn’t affected. Thankfully, there’s no cause for great alarm as Nikon has reassured owners that the worst-case scenario is a damaged battery cover, stating: “there is no risk of fire.”

Still, the sensible thing to do is to send affected models back to Nikon, via Nikon Imaging Japan Co., Ltd. Repair Center, 2-2-26 Namamugi, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, 230-0052. Postage will be pre-paid, but you’ll have to contact the Nikon Reception Center via 0120-861-222 (toll-free) during the week from 09:30 to 17:30. The recall page is on the Nikon Japan website, so this may differ for those in other regions.

To find out if a Nikon Coolpix 2000 is affected, you simply need to check the serial numbers below. Nikon states: “Products up to the numbers listed below are affected”.

2010001-2042816 2510001-2543248

3010001-3060980 3510001-3561916

4010001-4063334 4510001-4555696

5010001-5014664 5510001-5512592

With both compact cameras and retro digital cameras back in vogue, it’s also worth knowing about the Nikon Coolpix 2000 recall because some are available on auction websites. As for the camera itself, it was built around a 2-MP 1/2.7-inch CCD sensor, which could only capture JPEG images and very limited 15-second videos (with no sound). The camera had a 3x optical zoom (2.5x digital zoom), providing an equivalent 38-114mm focal length. It used a big old CompactFlash Type I card and required four AA batteries for power.

But what I always remember about the Nikon Coolpix 2000 was that it was advertised by none other than the late-great Val Kilmer of Tombstone, Heat, and Top Gun fame. I don’t care what you think of Batman Forever, but Val is my favorite Batman and nobody is going to change my mind on that.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But I digress. If you head back up to the top of this article you’ll find the advert, posted on YouTube by @QuirkyFilms. So, the little Nikon Coolpix 2000 may have been blighted by recalls, but if Val Kilmer says this little compact is “simply cool,” it absolutely is!

You might also like...

Interested in the best Nikon cameras? 27 miles, two days, and one Nikon Zfc. I pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York. If you're a fan of classic Nikon cameras, the Nikon D800 is old, cheap and still takes gorgeous photos – I think it’s a great lens platform.