Our favourite zoom compact camera has just got a HUGE price cut
It has been hard to find in stock, let alone at a discount, but the Sony RX100 VII is now on sale for £944.10
Compact cameras have become so popular again in the last year or so, that has been hard to find the best ones in stock – let alone at an decent price.
The Sony RX100 Mark VII is our top recommendation in our best zoom camera guide - coming with a powerful 8x zoom built-in, that covers the equivalent focal length range of 24-200mm. And now it is not only in stock at Wex – it also has a generous 10% discount this week, using the code SONYWEEK10 at checkout. That brings the price down to £944.10 – which is the lowest we remember ever seeing.
Тhе RХ100 іѕ а great роіnt-аnd-ѕhооt саmеrа fоr ѕеrіоuѕ рhоtоgrарhеrѕ. Fеаturіng а 1.0-tуре ѕtасkеd 20.1МР Ехmоr RЅ СМОЅ ѕеnѕоr, а 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 Zеіѕѕ Vаrіо-Теѕѕаr fіхеd lеnѕ, аnd а 90fps burѕt ѕhооtіng drіvе mоdе. It records 4K video too! Use code SONYWEEK10 at checkut to get this price. Offer ends March 1.
Designed around a 20.1MP 1in CMOS sensor, the RX100 Mark III offers photographers superb image quality in a body that can slip into a coat or jacket pocket. But one of the features we really like, is that alongside the rear 3in screen, there is an ingenious pop eyelever viewfinder. This is a real saviour when shooting in bright light - and is a more instinctive way of shooting for those who have been brought up on DSLR cameras.
This is the latest - and possibly last - in the RX100 range. You can see how this seventh-generation model compares to its predecessors in our Sony RX100 III vs IV vs V vs VI vs VI guide
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
