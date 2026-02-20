Our favourite zoom compact camera has just got a HUGE price cut

Compact cameras have become so popular again in the last year or so, that has been hard to find the best ones in stock – let alone at an decent price.

The Sony RX100 Mark VII is our top recommendation in our best zoom camera guide - coming with a powerful 8x zoom built-in, that covers the equivalent focal length range of 24-200mm. And now it is not only in stock at Wex – it also has a generous 10% discount this week, using the code SONYWEEK10 at checkout. That brings the price down to £944.10 – which is the lowest we remember ever seeing.

Save 10% Sony RX100 VIIA: was £1,049 now £944.10 at Wex Photo Video Тhе RХ100 іѕ а great роіnt-аnd-ѕhооt саmеrа fоr ѕеrіоuѕ рhоtоgrарhеrѕ. Fеаturіng а 1.0-tуре ѕtасkеd 20.1МР Ехmоr RЅ СМОЅ ѕеnѕоr, а 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 Zеіѕѕ Vаrіо-Теѕѕаr fіхеd lеnѕ, аnd а 90fps burѕt ѕhооtіng drіvе mоdе. It records 4K video too! Use code SONYWEEK10 at checkut to get this price. Offer ends March 1.

Designed around a 20.1MP 1in CMOS sensor, the RX100 Mark III offers photographers superb image quality in a body that can slip into a coat or jacket pocket. But one of the features we really like, is that alongside the rear 3in screen, there is an ingenious pop eyelever viewfinder. This is a real saviour when shooting in bright light - and is a more instinctive way of shooting for those who have been brought up on DSLR cameras.



This is the latest - and possibly last - in the RX100 range. You can see how this seventh-generation model compares to its predecessors in our Sony RX100 III vs IV vs V vs VI vs VI guide