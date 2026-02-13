The Fujifilm X100VI is approaching its second birthday – but thanks to viral social media trends, the compact camera is still a challenge to find. US retailer B&H, however, is listing the compact camera in stock as of this writing for the black color variant.

The Fujifilm X100VI’s compact design, large sensor, and film-inspired color profiles have garnered a lot of attention for the compact camera. The camera spent much of its first year in existence out of stock in many regions, with long wait times on some pre-orders.

Fujifilm X100VI (Black): $1,799 at BHPhoto The Fujifilm X100VI's APS-C sensor, film simulations, and retro style have given it viral success, which has made finding one in stock a challenge. This isn't the first time that I've seen the camera in stock without the wait, but it is the first time I've spotted it in the US availability in the last few weeks. Stock tends to go quickly!

The X100VI has gradually been showing signs of becoming easier to find. The camera has popped up a few times now as in stock at a handful of retailers in the US, but those moments of ready availability tend to be short-lived before the listings show “temporarily out of stock” again.

While the X100VI is finally showing signs of easing up on the high demand, I haven’t seen the camera in stock at list price for several weeks. But, as of this writing, B&H is showing the X100VI in black as in stock. The silver variant is backordered until around April at B&H.

Retailer Adorama also has a similar April estimate for both colors of the compact camera.

Notably, Fujifilm also has more X100VI alternatives now than the company did in February 2024, when the X100VI was first announced. The Fujifilm X-E5 feels very much like a mirrorless version of the compact camera, especially considering it’s bundled with a kit lens. The similarity has the X-E5 also seeing some stock shortages.

The Fujifilm X Half’s one-inch sensor isn’t really on the same level as the X100VI, but the X Half is a more affordable compact camera that takes on a classic retro look. It’s currently discounted by $200 in the US.

The Fujifilm X100VI has a US list price of $1,799 – a key factor to keep in mind as some third-party sellers inflate the price because the compact camera is so hard to find in stock.

