This mesmerizing wildlife image wis big in prestigious nature photography competition, beating thousands of submissions from around the world

Photographer Vaidehi Chandrasekar won the top honor in the Behaviour - Mammals category at the World Nature Photography Awards – one of the world’s leading nature and wildlife photography competitions.

Shot at Boteti River in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park in Botswana, Chandrasekar captured a giraffe shaking its head, creating a halo of soaring water droplets against an almost black background. The wildlife shot is technically perfect and artfully introduces drama as well as detail to the scene.

To capture Water ballet, Chandrasekar worked with a pro Nikon mirrorless camera with a 45.7MP full-frame sensor and a US$14,000 400mm Z lens with built-in 1.4x tele-converter. The combination of exceptional use of light, high-resolution mirrorless, and spectacular performing prime optic delivered stunning image quality with strong visual impact.

'Water ballet'

Tech details

Gear: Nikon Z9 + Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

Exposure: 1/1000sec, f/5.6, ISO 400

About the shot

"As the sun dipped low over the dry Makgadikgadi landscape in Botswana, a lone giraffe stepped to the water’s edge. Towering and graceful, it bent its long legs, lowering its neck for a drink.

"Then came a moment of magic. Having taken its fill, the giraffe lifted its head - and with a gentle swish, expelled a stream of water in an arc that shimmered in the golden light. The droplets danced in the air, forming a near-perfect circle before falling back to the earth.

"With the animal's outline enhanced by the rim lighting, golden reflections sparkled off the airborne water.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A rare and fleeting behaviour, made unforgettable by the setting sun. My desire was to capture the interplay of the golden light and the motion of the swishing of the water."

To discover more award-winning photographs, visit the World Nature Photography Awards.

You might like...

Discover the best cameras for wildlife photography, and the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from February to July.