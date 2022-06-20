Best Instax Mini Evo deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

The Instax Mini Evo is a retro-looking camera that combines all the advantages of a digital camera with all the fun of an instant print camera. It was launched in December 2021, but at times since it has been hard to find - this guide will tell you which stores have it in stock, and guide you to the best price.

The Mini Evo is an innovative retro-designed hybrid instant camera features 10 lens effect options and 10 film effect options, giving you up to 100 different ways to instantly create your own unique 2 x 3" photographs. You can experiment with vivid colors, add softness to the focus, adjust the exposure, alter white balance, and even select a macro mode when the situation calls for a close-up.

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

Of course this would not be an Instax product without it featuring instant photo printing, the Mini Evo Hybrid does this in a rather unique way by utilizing a film-winder as the print option.

As if you were shooting an old film camera and advancing to the next frame, you simply take a picture and if you like the look of it and want to hand other the memory to a friend simply advance the film level and a rather clever animation appears of the back of the 3" LCD screen showing the picture moving across the frame until your image is printed and ejected from the side of the camera.

If you think that sounds cool, then see for yourself:

The Instax Mini Evo combines convenient digital image capture with traditional instant film output. This method allows you to shoot freely and print whenever desired or reprint an image as many times as you like. The Mini Evo accepts Instax Mini instant film to produce 2.4 x 1.8in images on a credit card-sized, 3.4 x 2.1in sheet.

Along with a fixed 28mm-equivalent lens offers a versatile wide-angle perspective and fast f/2 aperture, it is well-suited for working in a variety of lighting conditions.

The Mini Evo also has Internal memory that can holds approximately 45 still images and a microSD memory card (opens in new tab) slot can be used to expand storage capacity and with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can support printing up to approximately 100 images per charge, it can even be charged via USB in approximately 2-3 hours. Making this the perfect fun camera for any occasion.

