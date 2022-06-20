Best Instax Mini Evo deals in June 2022: prices and stock updates

By published

The hybrid Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Fujifilm is one of the coolest looking cameras around; here's how to get it at the best price

Instax Mini Evo deals
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax Mini Evo is a retro-looking camera that combines all the advantages of a digital camera with all the fun of an instant print camera. It was launched in December 2021, but at times since it has been hard to find - this guide will tell you which stores have it in stock, and guide you to the best price.

The Mini Evo is an innovative retro-designed hybrid instant camera features 10 lens effect options and 10 film effect options, giving you up to 100 different ways to instantly create your own unique 2 x 3" photographs. You can experiment with vivid colors, add softness to the focus, adjust the exposure, alter white balance, and even select a macro mode when the situation calls for a close-up.

• See our full Instax Mini Evo review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

Of course this would not be an Instax product without it featuring instant photo printing, the Mini Evo Hybrid does this in a rather unique way by utilizing a film-winder as the print option. 

As if you were shooting an old film camera and advancing to the next frame, you simply take a picture and if you like the look of it and want to hand other the memory to a friend simply advance the film level and a rather clever animation appears of the back of the 3" LCD screen showing the picture moving across the frame until your image is printed and ejected from the side of the camera.

If you think that sounds cool, then see for yourself:

The Instax Mini Evo combines convenient digital image capture with traditional instant film output. This method allows you to shoot freely and print whenever desired or reprint an image as many times as you like. The Mini Evo accepts Instax Mini instant film to produce  2.4 x 1.8in images on a credit card-sized, 3.4 x 2.1in sheet.

Along with a fixed 28mm-equivalent lens offers a versatile wide-angle perspective and fast f/2 aperture, it is well-suited for working in a variety of lighting conditions.

The Mini Evo also has Internal memory that can holds approximately 45 still images and a microSD memory card (opens in new tab) slot can be used to expand storage capacity and with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it can support printing up to approximately 100 images per charge, it can even be charged via USB in approximately 2-3 hours. Making this the perfect fun camera for any occasion.

Read more:
Best instant cameras (opens in new tab)
Best digital instant cameras (opens in new tab)
Best cheap instax film deals (opens in new tab)
Best portable printers (opens in new tab)
Best cameras for kids (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles