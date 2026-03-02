Wherever I went at the CP+ 2026 show, there were compact cameras everywhere. From Kodak and Yashica to Panasonic and Fujifilm, it felt like there were compacts in every direction I looked.

But while Canon's stand didn't have the most compacts (that honor went to Lomography), it had the most impressive collection. That's because Canon trotted out a lineup of all-time greats across its PowerShot and Elph / Ixus range, celebrating the 30th birthday of both product lines.

It's always fascinating to see which products a manufacturer picks out from its vast catalog, so I made a beeline for Canon's booth where I had to wait in line (yes, compacts really are that popular!) to get a look at the 12 compact cameras that the company had picked out from the last 30 years.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

I have to admit, I was surprised to see some of the choices Canon made – not because they're bad, per se, but more because there are so many great cameras from the last three decades that are arguably more interesting or deserving.

Anyway, here's a rundown of the 12 Canon compacts showcased at CP+. I'd love to hear your thoughts on whether you agree with the choices – let me know in the comments!

1) Canon PowerShot V1 (2025)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Launched last year at CP+ 2025, the Canon PowerShot V1 springboarded the company's premium compact line squarely into vlogging and video territory with its bespoke 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor, equivalent 17-52mm lens (16-50mm for stills), built-in ND filters, oversampled 4K 30p video and bundled wind mufflers for its impressive internal microphones.

2) Canon PowerShot SX740 HS (2018)

(Image credit: Canon)

A pocket powerhouse for stills, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS boasts a 40x zoom lens (24-960mm equivalent), with double digital extension to 80x (maxing out at 1920mm), and a 20.3MP sensor packed into a truly tiny form factor that's just 39.9mm thick and weighs a mere 299g.

3) Canon PowerShot S100 Digital Elph (2000)

(Image credit: Canon)

Sold as the Digital Ixus in Europe and the Ixy Digital in Japan, the Canon PowerShot S100 Digital Elph adhered to the playing card-style size of classic Ixus / Ixy APS models, this tiny 87 x 57 x 26.9mm camera features a 2.11MP 1/2.7″ CCD sensor and 35-70mm equivalent zoom lens.

4) Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS / HS A (2016 / 2025)

(Image credit: Canon)

Originally launched in 2016 as the Elph 360 (or the Ixus 285 HS in Europe and Ixy 650 in Japan), this camera received a light refresh last year as the Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS A ( / Ixus 285 HS A / Ixy 650M), bringing back its 20.2MP sensor and 12x 25-300mm zoom (digitally extending to 24x).

5) Canon PowerShot G7 X (2014)

(Image credit: Canon)

A cult classic from the moment it launched, the PowerShot G7 X came fully loaded with an everyday-friendly 24-100mm lens and a blistering-fast f/1.8-2.8 aperture. Throw in a 1-inch 20.2MP sensor with 6.5fps bursts and AF that acquires focus in just 0.14 seconds, this is a fantastic all-purpose shooter.

6) Canon PowerShot S120 (2013)

(Image credit: Canon)

A high-end compact in its day, the S120 offered a lightning-quick 12fps shooting matched by an AF system that could focus in 0.10 seconds. Its 24-120mm equivalent lens, 12.1MP sensor and built-in WiFi rounded out an impressively complete package for the time.

7) Canon PowerShot Elph 185 (2017)

(Image credit: Canon)

Another mismatched model across the world, the PowerShot Elph 185 was sold as the Ixus 185 in Europe and the Ixy 200 in Japan. Its handy 8x 28-224mm equivalent zoom (which could be digitally doubled to 16x) and 20MP CCD sensor brought beginner-friendly functions like a Date button (to add date information without drawing from the EXIF) and an Easy Auto mode that disabled other buttons to prevent accidental commands.

8) Canon PowerShot SD20 Digital Elph (2004)

(Image credit: Canon)

The naming conventions are out of control with this one, as the Canon PowerShot SD20 Digital Elph was called the Digital Ixus I5 in Europe and the Ixy Digital L2 in Japan. Its refined catwalk looks were paired with a precision 39mm f/2.8 equivalent lens and a 1/2.5″ 5MP CCD sensor.

9) Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II (2017)

(Image credit: Canon)

With a 1-inch, 20.1MP sensor for superb image quality, a 28-84mm lens for great versatility and Dual Sensing IS technology for solid stabilization, this was a real portable powerhouse – especially considering its 98 x 57.9 31.3mm size and 206g weight.

10) Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition (2026)

(Image credit: Canon)

An absolute monster seller for Canon, and for good reason! The original Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III from 2019 boasted the company's first-ever stacked image sensor, with 20.1MP of resolution and a chunky 1-inch format for top quality. It offered an equivalent 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 lens with flagship 30fps shooting and, for the first time in a Canon compact, full-width 4K video. Perennially popular, it was re-released in limited form as the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition earlier this year to commemorate PowerShot's birthday.

11) Canon PowerShot A5 (1998)

(Image credit: Canon)

An underappreciated gem, the A5 featured a svelte 103 x 68 x 32.5mm body encased in a special duralumin alloy. Its motorized retracting 35mm f/2.5 lens system kept it completely flat, with an 0.81MP 1/3″ CCD sensor delivering pleasing results despite its lack of pixels.

12) Canon PowerShot G3 X (2015)

(Image credit: Canon)

This G-series premium compact featured weather sealing, an amazingly useful 24-600mm equivalent zoom lens and a 20.2MP 1-inch sensor featuring a maximum sensitivity of ISO12,800 for impressive low-light and low-noise performance.

