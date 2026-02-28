I’m the sort of person who pets every dog that I see (much to the dismay of my own overly jealous canine), which is probably why the latest video from inventor and artist Matty Benedetto of the aptly named Unnecessary Inventions popped into my Instagram feed. Bendetto’s latest invention? A compact camera that refuses to take a photo…unless there’s a dog in the frame.

Bendetto’s new camera is a point-and-shoot style camera (with a rainbow that’s rather reminiscent of the Polaroid brand). But what’s unusual isn’t the camera itself, but the software inside.

Bendetto programmed the camera to stubbornly refuse to take a photo…unless there’s a dog in the frame. Such a concept is likely powered by object recognition, which is common in modern autofocusing systems, only the object recognition isn’t just for focus. Instead, it ensures that the memory is filled exclusively with canine friends.

When the camera doesn’t detect a dog, it refuses to take a photo, flashing “No dog, no photo” on the screen if the user attempts to take any dogless photos. When a dog is detected, the camera’s shutter button turns green, and the compact camera has no qualms about snapping away.

I’m the sort of person who thinks photos with dogs are better than photos without, so I love Bendetto’s quirky dog-loving camera. Is it an unnecessary invention? Yes. But is it statement art that says photos are better with dogs in them? Also yes.

Bendetto’s earlier photography-inspired inventions also include a four-point tripod that mounts three cameras and a printer to shoot forward-facing video, vertical video, and rear-facing video, and spits out prints. He also once turned a camera into a phone case.

Find more of Benedetto’s inventions on the creator’s Instagram or YouTube, or explore his online store (which, sadly, doesn’t feature the camera).

