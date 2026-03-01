The next generation of Spider Holster is here for photographers, and it's better than ever

The Spyder Holster has for many years been a convenient, well-designed way to keep your camera by you side for rapid access, doing away with a traditional neck or shoulder strap. The holster section attaches to your belt, while a stout metal plate attached to your camera's tripod mounting point enables the camera to be slid into and out of the holster effortlessly. I've used the original Spyder Holster and found to be a great piece of kit, but now its makers have launched the third generation: SpiderPro Holster Set v3. Compatible with both DSLR and Mirrorless cameras, it's comprised of two main elements: the SpiderPro Suspension System v3, and the Spider Camera Plate v3.

(Image credit: Spider Camera Holster)

(Image credit: Spider Camera Holster)

The premium belt-mounted Suspension System v3 is crafted from durable precision metal with a luxurious and removable leather scuff pad, securing your camera while also protecting your clothing from wear caused by constant movement. The top of the Suspension System has an integrated quick disconnect socket which can be used with an optional Spider Shoulder Harness System to reduce the weight on your belt. The holster has two attachment modes for your camera: Auto-Lock Mode requires you to first lift a lever in order to remove your camera for added security. Alternatively, push the lever upward until it clicks into place and Quick-Draw Mode is engaged, allowing unobstructed quick-draw camera access.

(Image credit: Spider Camera Holster)

The Spider Camera Plate v3 attaches to your camera via its 1/4"-20 tripod mount. Two stout pins made from CNC stainless steel are securely attached to the plate, and it's one of these pins which slides into the holster. The Camera Plate is compatible with mirrorless and DSLR cameras, with or without a battery grip. It's sized to still allow access to your camera's battery. Rubber pads ensure it won't twist or work loose from your camera, and there are small 'camera bumpers' that further prevent unwanted rotation on smaller camera bodies. The plate has an Arca-Swiss base, so can be clipped straight into an Arca-compatible tripod head; this part is even removable, so can be used as a standalone Arca tripod plate. Alternatively, if you need to connect to a non-Arca tripod, there are two 1/4"-20 mounting points where you can attach a proprietary QR plate to the Spider Camera Plate v3.

(Image credit: Spider Camera Holster)

The SpiderPro Holster Set v3 is available now, with the leather scuff pad available in black or brown options, priced ay $169/£152.66.

If you'd like to try before you buy, the SpiderPro Holster Set v3 will be on display at the Photography and Video Show 2026, Stand G62, which takes place 14-17 March at the NEC, Birmingham, UK.