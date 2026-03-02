Honor just made a foldable phone that I think people will actually want (and Samsung should be worried)

I'm at Mobile World Congress 2026, the annual gathering in Barcelona where the phone industry comes to show off its best work, make bold promises, and occasionally embarrass itself.

This year, one of the most compelling things on the show floor wasn't from any of the usual suspects. It was Honor's Magic V6: a foldable phone that directly addresses the reasons many people who tried a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in the shop went quietly went back to their regular handset.

Run your finger across the inner display of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and you can feel it: a raised ridge running down the centre of the screen where the hinge sits beneath. It's the foldable phone's original sin, the thing that reminds you, every single time you use it, that this is a piece of engineering under stress. Then there's the thickness — the Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm closed, which is to say noticeably chunkier than any conventional flagship.

There's more. The battery struggles when the big screen is open. And the cameras, decent as they are, never quite match what Samsung puts in the Galaxy S series. The result is a phone that asks you to accept compromises across the board in exchange for that large unfolded display.

The Honor Magic V6, unveiled here in Barcelona, has had a very credible go at solving all of this at once — and having spent time with one here, I'm inclined to believe the hype.

What's magic about the Magic V6?

(Image credit: Tom May)

(Image credit: Tom May)

Let's start with that crease. Honor has reduced it by 44% compared to the V6, using a new ultra-thin glass construction certified by SGS. Run your finger across the inner display and you find… almost nothing. It really does feel like a mini tablet.

The screen's great too, especially in bright light. That's because a silicon nitride anti-reflection coating brings reflectivity down to 1.5%, meaning the screen stays usable in direct sunlight. The outer screen peaks at 6,000 nits brightness, the inner at 5,000 nits. These are exceptional numbers, and the displays live up to them in person.

Then there's the battery. The V6 carries a 6,660mAh cell built using fifth-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, achieving 25% silicon content: a first for any foldable on the market. Honor claims this delivers 24 hours of battery life even with the inner screen open and in continuous use, backed by TÜV Rheinland certification; the first foldable to earn it.

Honor put it this way at the launch event: the battery is large enough to watch films on the unfolded screen for the duration of a return flight between London and Barcelona — four times over.

Honor Magic V6 is also rated IP68 and IP69, a first for any foldable, meaning it handles prolonged submersion under water! (Image credit: Tom May)

The other number Honor is shouting about is 8.75mm: that's the V6's thickness when folded. For context, an iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm when closed. In other words, the V6 is a foldable phone barely thicker than the device most people already have in their pocket, but one that opens out into a 7.95-inch display. The weight, too, is genuinely impressive: Honor has completely reorganised the internal architecture, building the chassis around the battery rather than the other way around, reclaiming space typically lost to speakers, NFC and the charging port by repositioning each within the body.

The V6 comes in four colorways — white, black, gold and a red that deserves special mention. The red model has a soft, velvet-textured finish that catches light differently depending on how you hold it, and the camera module surround is finished using a diamond-cut polishing process. All in all, in a crowded Barcelona exhibition hall, this felt like a phone a lot of people will instinctively want to have.

So what's it like as a camera? Well, the V6 is the first foldable to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and Honor has paired it with a 64MP periscopic telephoto lens matched to the same portrait image processing engine used in the Magic 8 Pro: one of the stronger camera phones of the past year. The result, in practice, is a telephoto experience that doesn't feel like the usual foldable compromise.

The V6 comes in four colorways — white, black, gold and red (Image credit: Honor)

Foldables have historically struggled with camera systems because the hinge mechanism eats into the space you'd normally use for a proper camera stack. The V6 manages the trick convincingly.

Both screens carry robust physical protection. The outer display uses Honor's Nano Crystal Shield — 5,600 layers of silicon nitride coating delivering ten times better drop resistance and 15 times better scratch resistance than conventional glass. The hinge is built from steel rated at 2,800 megapascals: roughly twice the structural strength of a car's A-pillar, and tested to half a million folds.

The V6 is also rated IP68 and IP69, a first for any foldable, meaning it handles prolonged submersion and high-pressure water jets without complaint. Both screens also support stylus input, open or closed, making it a genuine productivity tool rather than just a large-screen curiosity.

The Magic V6 will go on sale in China in March, with international markets to follow in the second half of 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced. My sense is that it won't be cheap; but as a statement of where foldable photography is headed, it makes a compelling case that Samsung's grip on this category is loosening.



