"When you get a good image, keep working the scene" – street photographer Flavio Bosi's power tip

A street photographer with a keen eye for human stories and everyday moments, Flavio explored a wide range of photographic genres before gravitating towards street photography – a move that reflects his enduring curiosity about people and their lives.

A Light & Land tutor, Flavio recently teamed up with fellow tutor Mark Seymour to launch Shoot the Street, a YouTube series dedicated to street, travel and people photography.

Flavio will be speaking on the Light & Land stand (B87) on Saturday 14 March at 1.30pm.

What will your talk at The Photography & Video Show be about? It is titled 'Seeing the world like a street photographer' and will focus on how you can shift your mindset from the landmark of a location to the life of the place. I'll discuss how a street photographer documents their travels, concentrating on the local life rather than the typical landmarks everyone will seek.

What – or who – inspired you to become a photographer? I found an old digital camera left on the bar in the club I was working at as a bartender. After weeks, no one ever claimed it and I was allowed to take it home. The rest is history. The camera was a Konica Digital Revio KD-400Z. This was in 2008, and the camera was from 2002. It was a magical wonder to me when I started!

What's the best piece of photography-related advice you have ever been given? When you get a good image, keep working the scene: you might get an even better shot. It is so true, and that's why I never look at the back of the camera until the scene has dissolved. Usually, you know when you've got a good one, but you still have a chance to capture something even better.

(Image credit: © Flavio Bosi)

Of the work you have created in your career, which are you most proud of and why? I think the work I have been doing in Cuba is something I am proud of. There are complex, layered images, other simple and powerful ones, and some really good portraits. It's a high quality set of images that is probably going to become a book. I'm proud of this work because it encapsulates different aspects of my vision: the search for a high-quality image, photographs that can give you a sense of place, and of my empathy for the subjects in the images. There is always respect for the people portrayed in the photographs, and I hope this transpires from looking at the photographs.

The show is the best place to touch and try photographic equipment. Which cameras or lenses are you most excited to see this year? I'm especially excited to explore the Sigma Contemporary prime lens range, either at the Sigma stand itself (E41) or by visiting the various retailers across the show floor. I've fallen in love with the build and optical quality of these lenses.

See Flavio talk at The Photography & Video Show 2026

(Image credit: © Flavio Bosi)

'Seeing the world like a street photographer' with Flavio Bosi will take place on the Light & Land stand (B87) on Saturday 14 March at 1.30pm.

