The best camera under $200: how to get a good camera at a reasonable price

If you're looking for the best camera under $200 you've never been more spoilt for choice. Long gone are the days where getting a camera for less than $200 was a pipedream, now you can find digital cameras, instant film cameras and even tough, waterproof cameras available at this price point.

One of the reasons camera prices drop so much is that as new models are released, the older ones get cheaper. Manufacturers often won't discontinue a line straight away, especially if it was really popular which means there's an opportunity to grab yourself a bargain.

If you're looking for an even cheaper camera, we've also got a guide on the best camera under $100 and you'll be surprised by how many there are on the list. For now though, we're looking at the slightly more advanced instant film cameras that include different shooting modes and compact cameras that offer great image quality and a few very useful features.

Most of the cameras below don't feature the most up-to-date technology and have smallish sensors but that doesn't mean they can't still take good photos. On the plus side, they're all pretty compact (except for perhaps the Polaroid OneStep+ but it's such a nice design we can allow it.)

In this list, we reckon we've got the perfect cameras for anyone who's shopping with a budget of less than $200. There are models from all the leading camera manufacturers, including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sony. There's also a 2-in1 camera from Fujifilm that doubles up as a printer so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

This list includes a mix of new models available at a low price point, as well as older cameras that have since been superseded by upgraded models, and therefore can be picked up for a bargain price. No matter what category a camera falls into, you can be sure that it comes with our ironclad recommendation. There's nothing on this list that isn't worth anyone's time.

Everything here should be available for less than $200, though prices do fluctuate from time to time. So, let’s take a look at our favorite cameras in this price bracket.

(Image credit: Canon)

Typical of ELPH cameras, the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 has a very slim-line and pocket-friendly design. More unusually, it’s available in a particularly garish shade of purple, as well as the more usual black and silver options. For such a small camera, it packs a big punch in terms of features. The 20.2MP ‘HS’ image sensor helps to retain low-noise image quality at high ISO settings, there’s a powerful 12x optical zoom lens, a 3-inch LCD screen, plus built-in Wi-Fi and NFC.

Typical of Canon cameras great and small, the layout of buttons and menus is simple and intuitive. All in all, it’s a great little camera, the only slight frustration being that the 2.5fps maximum burst rate is a little pedestrian.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

2. Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 A fun instant point-and-shoot, with better exposures than previous Instax cameras Specifications Type: Instant Film type: Fujifilm instax square Image size: 6.2cm x 6.2cm LCD: No Viewfinder: Optical Lens type: 65.75mm f/12.6 Max burst speed: N/a Max video resolution: None User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $109 View at Amazon $119.95 View at Walmart $119.95 View at Moment Reasons to buy + Fun instant prints + Improved exposure accuracy Reasons to avoid - Ongoing film cost - No self-timer

Instant film cameras are always a hit at parties, and the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 is a fine example available at a great price. With a click of the shutter button, it'll create 6.2cm square prints that look fantastic, with punchy colours and less of the tendency towards overexposure that has plagued previous Instax cameras.

The thing to remember about instant film is that it is of course an ongoing cost, so while you're paying $120 or so for the camera, you'll have to keep buying refills every time you run out. Also, this is a very basic point-and-shoot model, which is arguably all you need in an instant camera, though some users may lament the lack of basic quality-of-life features like a self-timer. Still, for the price this is loads of fun, and a wonderfully inexpensive way to make physical images that last.

(Image credit: Sony)

Coming in way under budget you'll even have leftover funds to invest in a case for the Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-W800. This pocket-sized, lightweight camera benefits from a 20.1MP sensor and features Sony's SteadyShot image stabilization technology so you can achieve sharp photos and videos when shooting in active mode. It features a Zeiss lens capable of 5x optical zoom or 10x digital zoom which is equivalent to a 26 - 130mm, full-frame lens. Sony's Smile Shutter technology means that it'll capture a smile as it happens - simply press the Smile Shutter button and let the camera do the work. If you want to get a little bit creative with your pictures and videos, there are different modes to choose from such as selective color, black and white and panorama.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Whether you’re on the beach, up a mountain or in the desert, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FT30 should prove ideal. It’s waterproof down to a depth of 8m, freezeproof to -10C, dustproof, and shockproof to withstand being dropped from heights up to 1.5m. In short, it’s as tough as a brick but sadly looks a bit like one as well, with a very boxy design.

Unlike some ‘tough’ cameras, this one has a zoom lens, which is a nice bonus. Video resolution is a little disappointing but image quality is good and it’s an easy camera to use.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

5. Fujifilm Instax Hybrid Mini LiPlay Instant Camera A fun instant point-and-shoot, with better exposures than previous Instax cameras Specifications Type: Instant Film type: Fujifilm instax mini Image size: 5.4 cm × 8.6 cm LCD: Yes Viewfinder: Optical Lens type: 28mm Max burst speed: N/a Max video resolution: None User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $159 View at BHPhoto Prime $174 View at Amazon $222.94 View at Walmart 735 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 2-in-1 printer and camera + Can edit images on a phone + Rechargeable Reasons to avoid - Not good in low light - Ongoing film costs

Not only can you take photos using the Instax Hybrid Mini LiPlay but it can also print photos from your phone. Small enough to fit in your pocket its compact design makes it perfect for having on you at all times. Featuring an LCD screen and a selfie mirror on the front so you can make sure you're looking your best, Fujifilm really has thought of it all. Connect it to the LiPlay app on your phone so you can edit your photos and add things such as colored frames or apply a filter for a bit of fun. Even though the photos print out onto Instax Mini film, you can also choose to just keep the pictures stored on a micro SD card. Choose from Blush Gold, Elegant Black or Stone White depending on your style and it's time to get snapping. It has a rechargeable battery, a built-in flash and three shortcut buttons so you can save your favorite settings. We haven't had a chance to test one yet, but with all it's nifty features we're sure it will find its way onto our best instant film camera guide.

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon Coolpix W150 A Nikon for adventurous photographers on a budget Specifications Type: Compact (tough) Sensor: 1/3.1-inch Megapixels: 13.2MP Screen: 2.7-inch 230k Viewfinder: None Lens type: 3x zoom Max burst speed: 4.7fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $172.97 View at Walmart $179.09 View at Amazon Low Stock $197.37 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Waterproof, shockproof build + Choice of colours Reasons to avoid - Minimal zoom range - Small image sensor

A waterproof choice for those who like a little adventure with their photography, the Nikon Coolpix W150 isn't the most sophisticated camera you'll ever see, but it does its job well enough and is a good choice for family holidays where you might have little ones who won't treat a camera with quite the care you might want them to. The W150 is scrappy enough to take a few knocks, and while it does have a zoom lens, you won't be writing home to anyone about the fairly middling range of 3x. Decent for the price, and the choice of colors is a nice extra.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

It was a sad day when Polaroid announced its last factory would close but luckily The Impossible Project stepped in to save the day. Renaming the brand Polaroid Originals, it launched a series of modern Polaroid cameras, the second of which was the OneStep+ (the first was the OneStep 2 - confusing we know). Rather than reinventing the wheel, Polaroid has simply brought the much-loved camera into the 21st. It now features an 89mm portrait lens and has Bluetooth connectivity so you can control the shutter with your phone. There are also several shooting modes you can play around with such as double exposure, light painting and even a noise activate trigger which enables you to control the remote shutter with a clap. This is without a doubt one of the most advanced, instant film cameras you can buy and will make a great addition to any film enthusiast's camera collection. Not to mention, it looks great too.

