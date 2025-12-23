This 1970s SLR camera launched with a record-breaking 180 accessories!

Canon F-1 offered the choice of five different interchangeable viewfinders

The Canon F-1 system was originally released in March 1971, and was the company's top-of-the-line 35mm SLR camera with accompanying lenses and related kit. This was the Canon EOS R System camera of its time, launched after five years of technological development and significant financial investment.

New FD series lenses were also introduced alongside the F-1, ushering in an exciting era for SLR cameras. But it wasn’t just a few token lenses as usual for a new camera system launch, with a slow stream of lenses following over a few years – as we have come to expect with more recent new lens mounts. The F-1 system was different. A total of 14 pro-spec FD lenses were available at launch for the F-1, from the FD 50mm f/1.4 to FD 300mm f/2.8.

Nikon F-1 was launched with 14 lenses (Image credit: Alamy)

Like the new modern-day RF lens mount for EOS R System cameras, the FD lens mount was newly developed for this new line of FD lenses and the F-1. The FD lens mount enabled fully-coupled automatic exposure metering.

Plus it wasn’t just lenses. Canon wanted the F-1 and associated gear to be ready immediately for professional photographers to be fully kitted out, so more than 180 (yes – one hundred and eighty!) accessories became available for the F-1 system.

An optional bulk film back allowed you to load up the Canon F-1 with enough 35mm film to shoot 250 exposures (Image credit: Alamy)

Canon F-1, 1970 model with 3fps Motor Drive MF, the Servo EE Viewfinder, and FD 55mm f/1.2 SSC lens (Image credit: Alamy)

As well as the aforementioned lenses, gear for the F-1 system included filters, the first accessory to enable remote picture-taking with the camera, interchangeable viewfinders, a bulk film chamber for extended shooting capacity, and a motor drive unit with interval timer.

The professional F-1’s High Speed Motor Drive of 9 frames per second famously captured incredible action sequences of sporting events at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany.

The F-1 was also both durable and reliable, built to endure 100,000 cycles, temperatures from -30 to 60°C (-22°F to 140°F), and 90% humidity. Photographers nicknamed it the ‘Heavy Tank’.

The F-1 was Canon’s SLR interchangeable lens system until 1987, when the all-new Canon EOS series cameras and EF lens mount arrived.

