Get 16 bonus gifts with the Spring 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The Spring 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

Spring has finally sprung, so in this month's cover feature you'll learn how to capture your best-ever spring shots, from flowers, forests and colourful landscapes to close-ups of butterflies, wildlife and birds.

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Photographer Peter Travers is your tutor – he goes into technical aspects including exposure, lens choice and composition, with the goal of helping you capture all the beauty this bustling and vibrant season has to offer.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Our projects section is now called Photo Skills, and it's focused on helping you to become a better photographer.

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Turn to page 39 to see what's in store. This month's creative assignments include shooting a still-life tableau for Easter or Spring, and we'll show you how to make a unique photo collage from one portrait photo.

Three other projects cover urban photography, capturing Dalmatian pelicans and techniques for shooting open-water swimmers.

Staying by the sea, you'll also learn how to shoot long-exposure photographs under a pier (pictured, above) and get creative with intentional camera movement on the beach.

Other highlights in Spring's Digital Camera

Digital Camera Apprentice ventures back outdoors this month, to one of the UK's best bird reserves – WWT Slimbridge in Gloucestershire.

Multi-award-winning wildlife photographer Andy Rouse is on hand to mentor a keen reader keen to improve his avian photo skills. Turn to page 8 to see how Andy's pro insights helped Connor Hill develop his style.

Virtually every photo taken these days is in color, but if you want to move beyond taking color for granted, then this month's Camera Clinic is essential reading.

Top pro Will Cheung shares his expert insights on how to use color for impact: master hue, saturation and luminance and your photographs will improve, he says.

So turn to page 82 to start your 10-page masterclass on making the colors in your photos pop.

Hotshots showcases the category winners from the Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 (2025) awards.

The largest contest in the world dedicated to close-up, macro, and micro photography, CUPOTY was founded in 2018 and its seventh edition attracted over 12,000 entries from 63 countries.

You can see nine of the best entries from page 74.

Published to coincide with Earth Day on 22 April, Patterns: Art of the Natural World is a new book by photographer and conservationist Jon McCormack.

A collection of photography that explores the hidden geometry and unseen patterns of the planet, it is McCormack’s first monograph.

Over 168 pages, readers can savour images ranging from microscopic mineral blooms to vast aerial geometries, gathered from across the world.

He tells us more about it In this month's interview, from page 118.

Spring's Digital Darkroom tutorials showcase a range of creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop, Affinity Photo 2 and ON1 Photo RAW MAX.

In the Essentials tutorial (pictured, above), you'll learn how to use the Brush Tool in Adobe Photoshop to give your images a painterly twist.

As part of the tutorial, you can also download 20 brushes for the Photoshop Brush Tool – turn to page 94.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look is another tutorial covering Photoshop. This month, learn how to explore the creative possibilities of using Photoshop’s Blending Modes and Adjustment Layers in tandem.

And our four-part series on getting to know ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2026 concludes, with a look at some different ways to edit photos of people.

We've gone crazy for high-end compact cameras in the Spring issue. First up is the Sony RX1R III, a fixed-lens full-frame mirrorless offering 61MP of resolution.

Impossibly small, it packs a heavyweight punch in a cruiserweight frame, and could be an ideal choice for street photographers looking to keep things subtle. Our review starts on page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

Another ideal street shooting tool is the Leica Q3 Monochrom, the iconic brand's latest venture into black-and-white-only cameras.

With a unique look and feel, this reassuringly expensive compact has a high-resolution 60.3MP full-frame sensor and a 28mm f/1.7 lens. Find out how it performed on an urban photo walk, from page 110.

Other Kit Zone reviews comprise the Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1, a compact and lightweight affordable standard lens, and the Sigma 15mm F1.4 DC Contemporary, a downsized prime for APS-C Fujifilm, Sony and Canon mirrorless bodies.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 306 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Spring's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 26 minutes of video tutorials, 26 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and two e-books.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 306 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

26 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity

26 bonus software extras (Actions, presets, brushes and a macro) for Photoshop and Affinity

164-page Complete Photography Masterclass e-book

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)