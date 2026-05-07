BREAKING: A new Canon camera is coming next week!

Canon has just revealed that a new camera is coming next week – next Wednesday, to be exact.

A teaser (which you can see below) has been posted across the company's social media channels promising "One camera, many stories", with the announcement set for May 13 at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 23:00 AEST.

Well, that's the messaging in the UK, at least. In the US, the verbiage is slightly different: "Every moment has a story waiting to be told. One camera. Endless possibilities."

Either way, we're getting a new Canon camera next week. So what do we know and what can we expect?

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A storytelling camera

The teaser, and the differing versions of the accompanying text, tell us quite a lot – and we even get a half-decent look at the camera itself.

Firstly, let's look at the blurb. Between "one camera, many stories" and "every moment has a story waiting to be told," it's clear that the latest Canon camera is being positioned as a storytelling camera.

It doesn't take too much interpretation to infer that this means a camera for video or camera for vlogging. Indeed, from Canon's own article 'Storytelling in seconds':

"Our favorite social media platforms have steered us all down [Ernest] Hemingway’s path, as we use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp 'stories' to give others a small vertical window into our lives."

So, from the text clues alone, we're probably looking at a video-centric camera. And this is backed up by the visual clues we can see in the teaser itself.

Is that a cute red framing device, or something more on the nose? (Image credit: Canon)

The teaser video depicts a person, mostly in shadow, shooting with the camera. I'll take a close look at the camera in a second, but pay attention to the end of the teaser: two red triangles fold in from the bottom corners to frame the figure.

On the one hand, these could simply be two pleasing geometric shapes used as visual framing elements. On the other, they could also be forming a "V" – perhaps indicating which product line this product is a member of.

And let's take a close look at the camera as revealed in the video. Even though it's pretty dark, we can make out some of the camera's silhouette as well as some noteworthy features.

A close-up of the camera in the teaser, with the shadows and exposure pumped up (Image credit: Canon)

While there doesn't appear to be a viewfinder hump, as the top of the camera looks pretty flat, there does appear to be a tally lamp.

It's also worth noting that the user is holding the camera at arms' length and shooting via the rear screen – again, a hallmark of video-oriented products.

Everything taken into account, from the teaser itself to the text that Canon posted with it, it certainly looks like this is a video or creator-oriented camera.

That might surprise those who have been paying attention to camera rumors pointing to a retro camera or an R7 Mark II, as this doesn't look like either of those.

Whatever it is, we only have to wait unil next week to find out. Roll on May 13!

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