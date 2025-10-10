Get 16 bonus gifts with the November 2025 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 300 of Digital Camera is on sale now! To celebrate reaching this milestone, we've put together a mega-giveaway of fabulous photography prizes (UK readers only, see page 96), plus a mega-pack of 410 software extras for every reader (see page 91).

November's cover feature is a masterclass in how to combine composition and lighting to capture your best-ever landscape photos. Pro photographer Andrew James is your expert guide.

Discover how to use a range of techniques to create compositions with impact, including the rule of thirds, foreground interest, light and movement. Turn to page 52 to get started.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Photo Active features 10 all-new projects to shoot and create this month, covering architecture, conkers, foxes, motorbikes – and more.

With this fall expected to be more of a colorful one than usual, in the UK at least, we're taking you for a walk in the woods to reveal five ways to shoot the beauty of trees, leaves and flowers.

Plus, we offer a workaround for offsetting drab and gray skies in landscape views, by showing you how to use foreground interest to balance the composition (pictured, above).

'Cityscapes' is the theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge, so whether taken during the day or at night, we want to see your best shot. You can find all the details in project 10, on page 40.

Other highlights in November's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For this month's Digital Camera Apprentice we travel to the Baltic state of Estonia, to visit a brand new luxury photo hide complex, in the company of wildlife photographer and Sony ambassador Paul Browning.

Paul acts as a photographic mentor for keen reader Kate Peskett, sharing his insights on the bird photography that has earned him a big following on Instagram. See how Kate gets on, from page 8.

As the nights are closing in, what better time for a primer – and refresher – on low-light photography? Follow Will Cheung’s expert advice and you might find yourself preferring shooting in low light to full sunlight.

With tips for the best equipment to use, and a batch of inspirational photo ideas, plus some vital dos and don'ts, Camera Clinic can be found on page 64.

(Image credit: Future)

November's Hotshots gallery showcases the winning entries of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Awards 17. For some photos that are out of this world, turn to page 44.

(Image credit: Future)

This month's interview sees us chat to the founder of Remembering Wildlife, the renowned wildlife conservation initiative that uses photography to highlight the plight of endangered species around the world.

Having just published the 10th book, Margot looks back over the first decade of Remembering Wildlife, and considers why the series has resonated so much.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for November walk you through some creative editing techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover AI-assisted editing techniques for creating beautiful mono conversions (pictured, above), and learn how to use Lightroom’s Lens Blur feature to defocus the background in a portrait photo.

(Image credit: Future)

In other Digital Darkroom tutorials, you can learn four ways to boost clarity and detail in Photoshop (pictured, above) while users of Affinity Photo can find out how to create a 1950s-style pulp fiction magazine cover by compositing two images and adding text and effects.

November's camera and accessory reviews include a full test of the Lumix S9, a full-frame camera that's pitched at content creators. But how compelling is its offering for stills photographers? Turn to page 106 to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

Leading camera drone manufacturer DJI recently released the Mini 5 Pro, a sub-250g drone that's packed with high-end features, including a bigger camera and imaging sensor and a new LiDAR sensor system. Our review is set for take-off on page 110.

(Image credit: Future)

Third-party lens maker Sigma has just released another innovative optic. Available for L-Mount and Sony E-mount (FE), the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS Sports is like two or three telephoto and super-telephoto prime lenses rolled into one. We recently gave it a real-world test – see how it fared from page 114.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 300 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

November’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 23 minutes of video tutorials, 410 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 300 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

23 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

260 bonus software extras (Actions and presets) for Photoshop and Lightroom

150 retro-themed edges, overlays, light leaks, LUTs and Actions

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

