Get 18 bonus gifts with the April 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The April 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

Ever wondered how to capture those moments in the landscape when time seems to stretch? Think flowing water, drifting clouds and moving skies.

That's the theme of this month's cover feature, where you'll learn how to translate this continuous motion into a single frame, compressing time and revealing nature’s silent choreography.

Your tutor is Karolina Konsur, a landscape photographer based in Gdansk, Poland, who specializes in seascapes and long exposures. An award-winning artist, Karolina is a global ambassador for Marumi lens filters, so you're in the best possible hands. Turn to page 62 to get started.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regular readers will know that we recently refreshed our projects section – it's now called Photo Skills – but you'll still find 10 ways of becoming a better photographer.

Starting from page 39, learn how to capture dreamy florals with multi-exposures, make a splash with kayaking photos, and master your camera's metering settings when photographing trains at stations in low light.

Plus, British landscape photographer Andy Gray discusses his 'Enchanted' photo-zine, and travel and documentary photographer Thibault Gerbaldi explains how to shoot evocative portraits using natural light.

You'll also learn how to shoot a creative zoom burst and photograph running dogs (pictured, above).

Other highlights in April's Digital Camera

Digital Camera Apprentice continues, with a photo studio fashion session. Guided by pro photographer James Paterson, reader Huw Jones wanted to capture portraits with a sense of motion.

So find out what happened by turning to page 8, as James takes Huw through a variety of techniques including stroboscopic flash and rear-curtain flash sync.

April's Camera Clinic is a masterclass in composition, with expert guidance from top pro Will Cheung.

A good composition means that a photo will be looked at more than once, argues Will, and improving the framing of a shot only takes a few seconds.

So whether it's using the rule of thirds, making sure your pictures are straight and level, keeping frames uncluttered – and much more – switch up your compositions today by turning to page 82.

The World Sports Photography Awards is back, now in its fifth year and sponsored by Canon. 23,130 photos were entered this year by 4,120 professional sports photographers, covering all the leading sports – and more.

You can browse the podium finishers on the WSPA website; in the meantime, we've showcased the category winners in our Hotshots gallery, from page 74.

It's The Photography & Video Show in March, so in an interview special, we talk to five leading speakers to find out what to expect in their talks.

Turn to page 120 for five quick questions with street photographer Flavio Bosi; photographer and educator Nick Church; photographer and artist Aneesa Dawoojee; wildlife photographer Espen Helland; and equine photographer Carys Jones.

You'll also find our roundup of the 10 top things to enjoy at the event, which takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 14-17 March.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for April show you a range of creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

The Essentials tutorial (pictured, above) will teach you how to add a bokeh effect to photographs using Adobe Photoshop or Photoshop Elements.

As part of the tutorial, you can also download 12 Photoshop bokeh backgrounds – see page 104 for more details.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this issue, Get the Look covers how to mimic shooting, editing and even darkroom effects in Photoshop, and we delve into the world of brush selections and layer masking in Affinity Photo 2.

Our four-part series on getting to know ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2026 continues, by looking at the power of masked layer effects.

April's camera and lens reviews lead on a full test of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III – the brand's latest mid-market mirrorless.

With impeccable credentials for capturing stills across a wide range of genres, it's also no slouch when it comes to video. Read our verdict from page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

Also reviewed is the Fujifilm X-T30 III, an APS-C sensor compact that benefits from the latest Fujifilm image processor, and the addition of a dedicated button for film simulations.

Elsewhere in Kit Zone are the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS Sports, a terrific telephoto prime with an exhilarating turn of speed, and the Viltrox AF 50mm F1.4 Pro, a not-so-standard, standard prime for full-frame Nikon and Sony mirrorless cameras.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 305 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

April's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 29 minutes of video tutorials, 24 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 305 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, portraits – and more!

29 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity

24 bonus software extras (Actions, presets, LUTs and backgrounds) for Photoshop and Affinity

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)