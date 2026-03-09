It starts this weekend! Download your FREE Photography & Video Show guide and get prepared…
Over 200 brands are coming to The Photography & Video Show in Birmingham this weekend – download your FREE show guide to all the talks and exhibits
We're just days away from The Photography & Video Show, which kicks off this weekend and runs from Saturday March 14 to Tuesday March 17 at the NEC in Birmingham, England.
With over 200 brands at the event – including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Sigma, Tamron, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more – it can be hard to know who to see and where to see them.
In addition, there are hundreds of free talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names – not to mention book signings, retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, and the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's bring and buy stall!Article continues below
The four-day show is so big, with so much going on, that you're going to need a hand finding your way around – which is where the free downloadable show guide comes into play.
Whether this is your first time visiting the show or you've been to every one over its 12-year history (like me!), the guide is a handy PDF that's great to download to your phone so you can swipe through and see at a glance what is on, where, and when.
Click the link below to download the show guide, and I look forward to seeing you at the NEC from this weekend (I'll be there all four days)!
Click here to download your free show guide
Alternatively, you can access the show guide via the Show website.
- The Photography & Video Show 2026: everything you need to know
- Get 20% off tickets of your tickets with our exclusive money-saving code!
