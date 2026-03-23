Own your own print by famous photographers like Martin Parr, Elliott Erwitt or Juno Calypso just $110
Over 100 works by the iconic agency’s photographers appear in the 'Odyssey' sale, in partnership with London's The Photography Gallery, until March 29
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The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now until Sunday March 29 and sees the iconic image agency team up with London's The Photographers' Gallery.
The sale features works from some of the best-known photographers ever including Martin Parr, Daidō Moriyama, Eve Arnold, Nadav Kander, Steve McCurry, Juno Calypso, Karen Knorr, Michael Kenna and more. Each offers a mini-sized print on the theme of Odyssey that is either signed by the photographer or is Estate Stamped - with each costing $110 / £110 apiece.
“Odyssey considers photography as a sustained act of looking,” says Michael Sargeant, Global Digital Director for Magnum Photos. “It speaks to journeys undertaken, sometimes perilously, as in Homer’s epic poem, sometimes unfolding through long-term engagement with people, places, and ideas. The theme and selection reﬂect Magnum’s diversity of practice and its near 80-year commitment to independent photographic work. The Square Print Sale remains a vital mechanism in sustaining this work.”Article continues below
Shoair Mavlian, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, says, “We are delighted to be partnering with Magnum again on the Square Print Sale. It is a great chance to bring together talented artists with diﬀerent perspectives on what ‘Odyssey’ means to them… As a charity, every sale will support the work we do here at The Photographers’ Gallery.”
Square Print Sales run for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick to own a museum-quality 6 x 6in print. The images in each sale are always different and are not available outside the sale window. Each print costs $110 / £110.
The 'Odyssey' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday March 29 at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST (March 30, 03:59 GMT). Browse the full selection at the Square Print Sale website.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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