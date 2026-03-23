The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now until Sunday March 29 and sees the iconic image agency team up with London's The Photographers' Gallery.

The sale features works from some of the best-known photographers ever including Martin Parr, Daidō Moriyama, Eve Arnold, Nadav Kander, Steve McCurry, Juno Calypso, Karen Knorr, Michael Kenna and more. Each offers a mini-sized print on the theme of Odyssey that is either signed by the photographer or is Estate Stamped - with each costing $110 / £110 apiece.

Pol-e-Khomri, Afghanistan, 2002, by Steve McCurry (Image credit: Steve McCurry / Magnum Photos)

Tokyo, Japan, 1951.Twenty-year-old Michiko Jinuma, a fashion student, photographed by Werner Bischof (Image credit: Werner Bischof / Magnum Photos)

Rawa, Iraq, 2006, by Peter van Agtmael. “Sergeant Jackson rested in the living room while his platoon searched the rest of the house for a suspected insurgent. They found nothing suspicious, and the commander assumed he had received bad intelligence. Most of the raids I witnessed were dry holes.” (Image credit: Peter van Agtmael / Magnum Photos)

St Michael’s Mount. Cornwall, England, UK, 2017, by Martin Parr. “I always enjoy shooting queues — the British are very good at doing this. I was very excited when I saw thisqueue for St Michael’s Mount. It took me a while to findthe right viewpoint and then wait for the line of peopleto be clear to ensure there were no people pushing in.” (Image credit: Martin Parr / Magnum Photos)

India, 2010, by Karen Knorr. The Queen’s Room, Zanana, Udaipur City Palace. (Image credit: Karen Knorr / The Photographers' Gallery)

A dream in green, 2015, by Juno Calypso (Image credit: Juno Calypso / The Photographers' Gallery)

Northumberland, UK, 1984. Boo on a horse, by Chris Killip (Image credit: Chris Killip / Magnum Photos)

Untitled, Oaxaca, Mexico, 2018, by Cristina de Middel. Outtake from the series Journey to the Center. (Image credit: Cristina de Middel / Magnum Photos)

Cape Town, South Africa, 2017, by Alice Mann. Dr Van Der Ross Primary School Majorettes. (Image credit: Alice Mann / The Photographers' Gallery)

New Jersey, USA, 1966. Allied Chemical, by Elliott Erwitt (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

“Odyssey considers photography as a sustained act of looking,” says Michael Sargeant, Global Digital Director for Magnum Photos. “It speaks to journeys undertaken, sometimes perilously, as in Homer’s epic poem, sometimes unfolding through long-term engagement with people, places, and ideas. The theme and selection reﬂect Magnum’s diversity of practice and its near 80-year commitment to independent photographic work. The Square Print Sale remains a vital mechanism in sustaining this work.”

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Shoair Mavlian, Director of The Photographers’ Gallery, says, “We are delighted to be partnering with Magnum again on the Square Print Sale. It is a great chance to bring together talented artists with diﬀerent perspectives on what ‘Odyssey’ means to them… As a charity, every sale will support the work we do here at The Photographers’ Gallery.”

Square Print Sales run for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick to own a museum-quality 6 x 6in print. The images in each sale are always different and are not available outside the sale window. Each print costs $110 / £110.

The 'Odyssey' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday March 29 at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST (March 30, 03:59 GMT). Browse the full selection at the Square Print Sale website.

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