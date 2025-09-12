Get 14 bonus gifts with the October 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Golden season is here, so our October issue offers you a batch of autumn photo projects that can be enjoyed both outdoors and indoors – turn to page 54.

From reflections to leaves, and from mushrooms to fireworks, there's a compelling blend of creative projects to tackle, curated by photographer and writer Dan Mold.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

October's Photo Active contains more ideas to try at this time of year. Discover how to capture the majesty of medieval manor houses (pictured, above), and get a step-by-step guide to photographing fungi.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Ever tried to bag an action shot of a cormorant while it's feeding? If not, we have a recipe for success – everything you need to know can be found in project seven, on page 36 (pictured, above).

Other projects this month include photographing heather-clad hills and incorporating lanes and country roads in your landscape images. And we conclude our series of extracts from Richard Garvey-Williams' Mastering Composition book.

'Reflections' is the theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge, so whether they're from water, glass, metal or anything else, we want to see your best shot. You can find all the details in project 10, on page 42.

Other highlights in October's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

This month's Digital Camera Apprentice sees us make for the windswept coast of Yorkshire in England, to catch the action at 'Seabird City', aka the RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve.

The Apprentice formula is simple: we pair a professional photographer with an enthusiastic reader who wants to improve their photography of a given genre or subject.

Leading international wildlife photographer Ellie Rothnie spent a day at Bempton Cliffs with reader Owen Eaton, in search of puffins, gannets and more – see how he got on from page 8.

(Image credit: Future)

Peak travel time might be over for the year, but for anyone planning getaways with their camera in the shoulder season, then we have chapter and verse on how to take epic photographs while you're away.

Will Cheung is on hand with his expert advice for satisfying your wanderlust and coming home with pictures you'll be proud of.

From kit choice to inspirational photo ideas, plus essential dos and don'ts, Camera Clinic is a must-read. Turn to page 74 to get started.

(Image credit: Future)

October's interview sees us go behind the scenes of a long-form photography project that was recognized at the Sony World Photography Awards 2025.

Memories of Dust, by the French/Texan photographer Alex Bex, explores the stereotype of a 'real man', as partly created by visual media, in the cowboy culture of the Western US.

Two years in the making – so far – the project placed third in the Documentary category of the Professional competition. Find out more about Memories of Dust, and how Alex captured it, from page 116.

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Darkroom tutorials for October walk you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover how to use Adobe Photoshop to harness the power of Curves layers (pictured, above), and learn how to pop and sharpen photographs in Adobe Lightroom.

(Image credit: Future)

Another new feature of Photoshop comes under scrutiny (pictured, above), as we explain how to use the new Harmonize tool.

Harmonize uses AI to alter the subject to match another scene, adjusting the lighting and color so that the person or object seems as though it was shot under the same conditions as its new surroundings.

And we conclude our DxO PhotoLab 8 tutorial series with a look at batch processing raw files. (Missed one of the six parts? Then see below to find out how to purchase back issues of Digital Camera.)

If you don't own DxO PhotoLab, you can take advantage of an opportunity to get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera World readers, see page 93.

(Image credit: Future)

October's Kit Zone section kicks off with a field and lab test of the OM System OM-5 Mark II. Geared towards outdoor photography, this camera is light and compact and can be used with the enormous range of Micro Four Thirds lenses.

Clever computational photography features can be accessed from a dedicated button, so great outdoor shots can be captured even if you've left your tripod or filters at home. Turn to page 104 to read our real-world verdict.

(Image credit: Future)

Our other main review is the Fujifilm X half, a digital version of a half-frame film camera (remember them?). Styled like the extremely popular Fujifilm X100VI, the X half sports a Film Camera Mode, where the user can choose between 36, 54 or 72 'exposures' then shoot all the frames before being able to review any of the images.

Thirteen of Fujifilm's celebrated film simulations are available in the X half and they can be selected via the vertical screen on the rear. Read the review from page 108.

(Image credit: Future)

Lens reviews lead with the Sony FE 50-150mm F2 G Master, which sees the brand continue to challenge conventions. A full f-stop faster than a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, the FE 50-150mm's focal range could make this telephoto a wise buy for event and wedding photography. See how good this lens is on page 114.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 299 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

October’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 20 minutes of video tutorials, 19 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 299 of Digital Camera:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering action, wildlife, landscapes – and more!

20 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

19 bonus software extras (Actions and presets) for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)