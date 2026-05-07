Rare Leica cameras with serious history are heading to auction — and one could reach nearly a $1 million!

Leica collectors, get ready: some seriously rare cameras are heading to auction, and this latest sale feels like one of those moments where Leica history, photojournalism, and pure mechanical beauty all collide.

Leitz Photographica Auction No. 48 will take place in Wetzlar, Germany, on June 13, 2026, with a line-up that includes some extraordinary pieces from the golden age of Leica rangefinders. Among the headlines is a black paint Leica MP no. MP-33, a chrome Leica MP once owned by Tazio Secchiaroli, and an olive Leica M3 from the final Bundeswehr batch.

Leica MP black paint no. MP-33 (Image credit: Letiz Photographica Auction)

For many Leica fans, the standout will be the Leica MP black paint no. MP-33, a camera that sits right at the top table of collectible Leica bodies. The MP was first unveiled at Photokina in Cologne in 1956, but this was not just another Leica M3 variation. It was the only serial-production Leica to carry its own consecutive numbering system, separate from Leica’s usual factory numbers, and only 402 examples were ever made. Of those, just 141 were finished in black paint, making this one of the rarest production Leicas ever created.

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The MP was born from the demands of working press photographers, particularly in America, who wanted to combine the M-series rangefinder with the speed and practicality of the Leicavit rapid winder. It became a trusted tool for legendary Magnum photographers, including Alfred Eisenstaedt and David Douglas Duncan, and MP-33 has all the hallmarks collectors love: history, rarity, black paint, brass, and the kind of beautiful wear that can only come from a life spent being used rather than hidden away.

This example was delivered to Brandt in Sweden on July 29, 1957, and comes with a matching black paint Leicavit and a black paint/brass-mount Summicron 2/5cm lens delivered to the same dealer one day later. Its estimate is €700,000 to €800,000 (around $880,000 / £650,000).

Leica MP chrome no.MP-368 'Tazio Secchiaroli' (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Also heading under the hammer is Leica MP chrome no. MP-368, and this one carries the sort of provenance that gives a camera a soul beyond its serial number. Delivered on January 16, 1958, it is documented as the personal camera of Tazio Secchiaroli, one of the original Roman paparazzi whose candid celebrity photographs along Via Veneto helped define the visual culture of La Dolce Vita.

His work was so influential that it helped inspire the character Paparazzo in Federico Fellini’s 1960 film, and this camera is offered with a rigid Summicron 2/5cm lens, as well as a copy of The Original Paparazzo bearing a personal dedication by Secchiaroli in which the camera’s serial number is specifically mentioned. Its estimate is €100,000 to €120,000 (around $130,000 / £95,000).

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Leica M3 olive Last Batch Bundeswehreigentum (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

Then there is the Leica M3 olive Last Batch Bundeswehreigentum, a military Leica that will no doubt catch the eye of serious M3 collectors. Produced in 1968, this camera comes from the final batch of olive M3 bodies of this version, with only 38 cameras made in the serial range 1206962 to 1206999. The example offered is the second camera from that run, complete with the “Bundeswehreigentum” engraving on the rear of the top plate, the smaller 1/4-inch tripod thread later adopted for the Leica M4, and the original Leitz Wetzlar “L” seal still intact. Paired with a period-correct Elmar 2.8/50mm lens from 1968, it carries an estimate of €120,000 to €140,000.

Leica M10-P Safari prototype, serial number 5325890 (Image credit: Leitz Photographica Auction)

There is also a very special charity lot in the sale, and for modern Leica collectors, it might be one of the most intriguing pieces in the whole auction. Leitz Photographica Auction No. 48 will include a Leica M10-P Safari prototype, serial number 5325890, with an estimate of €8,000 to €10,000.

While the headline cameras may command the biggest numbers, this prototype feels particularly special because it combines Leica’s modern digital M heritage with the romance of the Safari finish, one of the most desirable looks in the brand’s history. The fact that it is being offered as a charity lot only adds to its appeal, making it not just a rare collector’s item, but a camera with a purpose beyond the display cabinet.

What makes this auction so fascinating is that these are not simply old cameras with big price tags. They are working objects from the front line of photographic history, the kind of machines that helped shape the way the 20th century was seen.

From the black paint MP built for professional speed, to Secchiaroli’s chrome MP linked directly to the birth of paparazzi culture, and the olive M3 preserved as a remarkable piece of military Leica history, Auction No. 48 looks set to be a major moment for collectors. And, as ever with rare Leica, the real magic is not just in the condition or the estimate, but in the stories these cameras still carry in every scratch, engraving, and worn edge.

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