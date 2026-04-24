Get 16 bonus gifts with the May 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The May 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

Nature photography fans will love this month's feature – exclusive extracts from Paul Nicklen’s Masters of Photography book.

Paul is one of the world's leading wildlife and nature photographers, having been an assignment photographer for National Geographic magazine for over 20 years, and this new book is adapted from his Masters of Photography online course.

In two chapters, 'Grow as an artist' and 'Out in the field', Paul takes you through some of the approaches that have kept him at the top of his game for decades.

The book's full title is 'Paul Nicklen: A Photography Masterclass' and it's published by Frances Lincoln, with Masters of Photography (ISBN: 978-1-83600-981-8), priced $25/£18.99.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

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All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Our projects section is now called Photo Skills, and it's focused on helping you to become a better photographer.

Turn to page 41 to get started. This month's creative ideas include learning how to shoot abstract still-life photos of marbles, capturing the charm of rustic bridges and freezing the detail in crashing stormy waves.

Plus, we show you how to capture long-exposure light trails, and spring flowers in bloom (pictured, above), and we speak to photographer Tim Allen about his long-term project that saw him take pictures of strangers in the street in East Sussex, UK.

Other highlights in May's Digital Camera

For May's Digital Camera Apprentice, we set off to North Cornwall to capture some breathtaking coastal scenes in locations close to Boscastle.

Pro photographer Peter Travers mentors keen reader Dave Nelson, who's looking to learn more about shooting stunning seascapes. Turn to page 8 to see the results.

This month's Camera Clinic is a 10-page masterclass about fixing exposure problems, with expert guidance from photographer and imaging writer Will Cheung.

Your camera will get exposures right most of the time, without much user input, but for more challenging scenes, it might need some guidance.

So turn to page 82 to discover Will's tried and tested tips for getting the right amount of light to hit your sensor.

Hotshots showcases the category winners from the Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) 2025 awards.

Showcasing photographic talent from around the globe, more than 20,000 images were submitted by amateur and professional photographers from 160 countries. See the images that impressed the judges most, from page 74.

Staying with photography competitions, photographer and filmmaker Karim Iliya collected the Drone (Video) category prize at the fourteenth season of HIPA (the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award) last November.

His short film 'Blood of the Earth' documents a volcanic eruption in Iceland in northern Europe in 2021. He takes us behind the scenes of the project, in the May issue's interview, from page 118.

Our Digital Darkroom tutorials for May guide you through a range of creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop, Affinity Photo 2 and ON1 Photo RAW MAX.

In the Get the Look tutorial (pictured, above), you'll discover how to use Adobe Photoshop's Multiply Blending effects to inject mood and atmosphere into your pictures.

(Image credit: Future)

Fundamentals covers Adobe Lightroom techniques. This month, we're showing you how to use Adobe Lightroom Classic to retouch hair in portrait photographs.

Also in Digital Darkroom this month, learn how to add a color gel effect to a portrait in Affinity Photo 2, and get to grips with some of the new AI-driven features in Adobe Camera Raw and Photoshop 2026.

And there's more: we're giving away 30 Photoshop Actions to supercharge your post-processing skills. They'll help you do everything from color-grading your photos to boosting contrast with Curves, and adding vignettes and borders.

May's camera and lens reviews lead on the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, the first black and white-only GR compact.

Street photographers who value subtlety and prize the purity of monochrome images will find much to like in this new camera – turn to page 106 to find out why.

(Image credit: Future)

At the other end of the market, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C is the latest offering from this storied medium-format camera manufacturer.

The X2D II 100C is a high-end photographic tool and featuring a series of improvements over the previous model, might well be the best stills camera ever made. Read the argument our reviewer makes, from page 110.

Kit Zone reviews continue with the Sigma 12mm F1.4 DC Contemporary, a new fast prime for APS-C format Canon, Fujifilm and Sony mirrorless bodies.

Ideal for landscapes, cityscapes, and architectural interiors, this ultra-wide-angle will also be good for selfies and vlogging. Read our real-world test from page 116.

Also reviewed is the Meike 35mm F1.8 Pro AF, a compact and lightweight optic for full-frame Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 307 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

May's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 26 minutes of video tutorials and 43 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 307 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more!

26 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity

43 bonus software extras (Photoshop Actions and presets)

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)