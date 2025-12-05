Get 14 bonus gifts with the January 2026 issue of Digital Camera

The January 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The latest issue of Digital Camera magazine serves up a platter of fun and creative projects to be tackled over the next 12 months.

Our cover feature is arranged by the season, so you can plan your best-ever photo year by enjoying a range of photo assignments across all the popular genres, including landscapes, wildlife and action.

January's Photo Active has 10 all-new projects for you to try, from stop-motion animation and Iron Age villages to capturing the plants and trees in a botanical hot house (pictured, above).

You'll also learn how to photograph owls in winter (pictured, above) and document the thrills of snowboarding.

Other projects this month include maximising reflections in architectural photos, and capturing light trails from a moving car.

Other highlights in January's Digital Camera

For January's Digital Camera Apprentice, we head to Waterfall Country in Wales, located in the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park, in the company of Canon pro Jeremy Flint.

Turn to page 8 to see what happened when Jeremy mentored Liam Matthews, a keen outdoor photographer based in South Wales… how did the pair fare on the five-mile round trip that's the Four Falls Trail?

Camera Clinic continues its mini-series on getting creative with your camera kit and settings.

Part 2 is all about ISO, and how you can harness it to capture high-quality photos whatever the shooting situation. Will Cheung is your expert tutor.

This month's Hotshots gallery showcases the winners of the fourteenth season of HIPA (the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award).

It's the world's richest photo competition, with a US$1 million prize pot, so see what it took to go home with the grand prize of $200,000, from page 44.

For January's interview, award-winning photographer Mike Taylor talks us through his new e-book Click!

Available from Amazon, his book aims to make you a better photographer. Get a flavour for how it's going to do that, from page 118.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for January guide you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Tool School (pictured, above) offers a step-by-step tutorial for using Google’s Nano Banana image-editing module in Adobe Photoshop. Our tutor James Paterson asked a seven-year-old to show how it's done, and the results are essential reading.

Also this month, our Get the Look tutorial shows you how to make pictures of Golden Hour pop using Adobe Photoshop (pictured, above).

January's Kit Zone kicks off with a full test of the Fujifilm X-E5 – the brand's latest offering in its X-E line of compact cameras.

The fifth iteration of this rangefinder-style mirrorless fixes some of its forebear’s issues while receiving some meaningful upgrades, like putting film simulations within easy reach. Read our verdict from page 106.

Also reviewed this month are the Lumix S1 IIE full-frame mirrorless, which loses some of the top speeds of its S1 II sibling to make it more affordable and widen its appeal, and the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF, a new telephoto prime for Canon EF, Nikon Z and Sony E lens mounts.

And our reviews section concludes with a full test of Affinity, the image editor formerly known as Affinity Photo.

Now owned by software company Canva, the basic version of Affinity is free – to access its advanced AI tools, a paid subscription is required. Get our verdict on this reimagined software on page 116.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

January’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 21 minutes of video tutorials, 159 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 302 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

21 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

159 bonus software extras (Actions, presets and more) for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

