DJI’s Osmo Mobile 8P is its biggest mobile gimbal upgrade ever – here’s what’s new
Today DJI changes its phone gimbal series with the biggest new feature in eight generations
DJI has just launched the teased Osmo Mobile 8P, or 'Pro' version of the phone gimbal series, and it comes with a significant new feature – a detachable touchscreen remote control with mirroring.
DJI's social post, showing a tiny piece of the new Osmo Mobile 8P, left the world making wild guesses as to what the now-released product would be (my personal favorite was the suggestion it might be a Tamagotchi-like toy). In practice, though, we saw a compact screen with a joystick and a record button below it.
The device features the 'Multifunction Module 2'. This is a built-in fill-light, and it can be directed to either face either direction, also including a camera which points in the same direction you're shooting.
This has two functions; firstly you can see it on the admittedly compact touchscreen interface and use it as a display (more use when you're using the display as a remote). Secondly, it is the 'eye' for the ActiveTrack system; the AI feature which keeps a subject in frame as you move the gimbal around.
The result is more precise framing, especially for selfies using your phone’s higher-quality rear cameras.
There are other features too. I was pleased to find that the latest version of DJI Mimo – the iPhone / Android app which connects to DJI's consumer devices – now includes a Smart Teleprompter which can show you a script on screen as you record (it's not as 'smart' as I hoped; it doesn't listen in and scroll with AI, but you can choose the speed yourself).
Features from prior Osmo Mobile devices that are still included are the Magnetic Phone Clamp 5, a phone charging cable, and this isn't the first generation to benefit from a direct phone connection for native tracking features (for example Apple's DockKit means some advanced features are available in Apple's Camera app).
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The extending telescopic pole is also included, and supported by pop-out tripod legs, and it is easily possible to add a microphone like the DJI Mic 2 to the bottom, making your phone a very practical alternative to the best vlogging camera.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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