Get 16 bonus gifts with the September 2025 issue of Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Our September issue takes a trip to the coast, so to turn the tide with your outdoor photography, head straight for page 52.

From the clifftop to the water’s edge, explore the treasure trove of photographic subjects that awaits by the sea. Andrew James is your captain for this mission.

(Image credit: Future)

Another series of creative projects appears in September's Photo Active. Discover how to make the most of a trip to an old fishing harbour (pictured, above), and learn how to take winning photos of lawn bowls.

(Image credit: Future)

If you'd like to learn how to bag cracking captures of kestrels in flight, or improve on what you've shot in the past, then project nine has got it covered (pictured, above). Learn the essential techniques from page 88.

Other projects this month include shooting a still-life at home, using old perfume bottles, putting yourself in the picture with a self-portrait in the landscape, and we continue our series of extracts from Richard Garvey-Williams' Mastering Composition book.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is sports, so we want to see your best shot of single-player, two-player or team sports. You can find all the details in project 10, on page 40.

Other highlights in September's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

It's game on for Digital Camera Apprentice, with a trip to the south-east coast of England for the Lexus Eastbourne Open tennis tournament.

The formula is simple: we pair a professional photographer with an enthusiastic reader who wants to improve their photography of a given genre or subject.

This month we're privileged to be able to call on Marc Aspland, the chief sports photographer of The Times and The Sunday Times, and glean his insights for photographing tennis.

Turn to page 8 to see how reader Neeraj Beri fares, and how he applies Marc's expert advice to his day's photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Good photos don't grow on trees, but trees can make awesome pictures, says Will Cheung. And that's the theme of his Camera Clinic masterclass for September.

Find out everything you need for arboreal adventures with your camera – from what to photograph, how to photograph it and the kit you need to take. Turn to page 74 to get started.

(Image credit: Future)

For September's interview, we chat to international maternity portrait photographer Donatella Nicolini. Her distinctive style, achieved by shooting exclusively in a studio, makes her subjects appear as though they belong on the pages of high-end fashion magazines.

She tells us about her career to date, and why her photographic practice is all about empowering women by celebrating their strength. Read the interview from page 118.

(Image credit: Future)

Five new Digital Darkroom tutorials will guide you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover how to use Adobe Photoshop to adjust the luminance in photos of landscapes (pictured, above), and learn how to use the same software's new Generative Upscale tool to give low-res images a resolution boost.

(Image credit: Future)

September's Lightroom tutorial (pictured, above) explains how to make golden-hour portrait photographs glow, and our tutorial series covering DxO PhotoLab 8 continues with a look at noise reduction.

This leading subscription-free image editing program is being covered over six issues of the magazine – this month, see how you can work with color in PhotoLab 8. (Missed an issue? See below for how to purchase back issues of Digital Camera.)

If you don't own DxO PhotoLab, then you can take advantage of an opportunity to get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera World readers, see page 93.

(Image credit: Future)

September's reviews section kicks off with a full test of the Fujifilm GFX 100RF medium-format camera. Taking styling cues from the outrageously popular Fujifilm X100VI, the GFX 100RF targets documentary and travel photographers looking for high resolution in a portable package.

Turn to page 102 to find out if Fujifilm could have another hit on its hands.

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic is refreshing its S1 line of full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Lumix S1 II is the successor to 2019's S1 and as you'd expect there are substantial changes.

A new sensor, the adoption of phase hybrid autofocus and enhanced in-body image stabilization mark it out from its predecessor – read our tester's verdict from page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

Another exciting new product to have launched of late is the Sigma 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art lens, for APS-C sensor cameras, which is available for four different lens mounts.

More than a full f-stop faster than conventional 'trinity' zooms, this new optic will be ideal for applications ranging from landscapes and documentary work to travel and portraits. Find out more on page 112.

