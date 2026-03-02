You want to discover new photographic techniques, explore different genres, and reconnect with creative inspiration? Events like the Photography & Video Show 2026 are the perfect place to start

Photography is one of the most versatile creative media out there. You can approach it classically, experiment boldly, or blend genres into something entirely your own. That freedom is what makes photography so exciting.

But as photographers, we don't always feel inspired – even with all those possibilities, there are moments when it just... stalls.

That's where I am right now. Same streets. Same habits. Same way of looking at things. And if you've ever felt creatively stuck with your camera, you'll know how frustrating that can be. Sometimes listening to other photographers talk about their work and process is enough to shift your own.

That's why I'm genuinely looking forward to The Photography & Video Show 2026 – because I need a new perspective: to discover new ideas, new genres, and new ways of approaching the medium.

With so many free talks happening at the show, it feels like the perfect place to reset. I'll get to hear professional photographers break down their creative process, discover new photography techniques and shooting approaches, and explore new genres.

And the good thing about photography is that you don't have to commit to a complete reinvention. If you already own a camera, there's very little to lose.

If you're feeling uninspired too, maybe this is your nudge. Sometimes all it takes is seeing how someone else works to rediscover your own way of seeing.

That's why I'll be sharing the five speakers I'm most looking forward to – and they might encourage you to try something different, too...

Top 5 Talks

Discover the full speaker-line up here (Image credit: Future)

1. The monochrome mindset: Creativity, culture, and community

Speaker: Alan Schaller, Street Photographer

14 Mar 2026 – 15:45 - 16:45 – Behind the Lens Theatre

Alan is a giant of modern street photography. Since picking up a camera in 2015, his profile has grown exponentially. Now renowned for his distinctive monochrome style and focus on shape and form, his work has been exhibited worldwide, and he is highly sought after by brands for commercial campaigns.

Also known for his work as co-founder of Street Photography International, which spotlights emerging street photographers across the globe, in 2025 Alan founded a new photo sharing app, Irys.

Here, Alan will discuss his career, his photography style, and how he has built his following. He'll also delve into how he came to launch Irys, and the community-driven concept behind it.

2. Passes, pits & premieres: What it really takes to shoot the events photographers dream of

Speaker: Dr Denise Maxwell, Photographer, Educator and Mentor

15 Mar 2026 – 10:15 - 10:45 – Behind the Lens Theatre

Do you dream of shooting huge events? How do you even start? Denise has captured everything from celebs on red carpets to presidents, athletics, and the Commonwealth Games, and she's here to give you her insights from the inside.

She'll discuss how to get started, the application processes, and the kind of kit and approach needed to be successful - as well as what happens when you get there.

At the Photography & Video Show 2026, you can get your hands on newly released gear and save big on cameras, lenses, and accessories with exclusive show discounts (Image credit: Future)

3. From mountains to the sea: How we photograph nature matters

Speaker: Espen Helland, Wildlife Photographer

15 Mar 2026 – 11:50 - 12:20 – Behind the Lens Theatre

Join Espen on a journey from high peaks to ocean shores, as he discusses his approach to photographing wildlife across various terrains.

Beginning with muskox in Norway and mountain hares in Scotland, Espen will descend the mountains to visit healthland and forest-dwelling birds, before capturing great crested grebes in the lochs, dippers and wagtails in the rivers, and finally seabirds at the coast – all the while with this mantra in mind: It's how we photograph nature that matters.

4. Lighting dogs, three ways

Speaker: Belinda Richards, Creative Pet Photographer

16 Mar 2026 – 14:00 - 14:30 – Photo Live Stage

Join Belinda Richards as she walks you through three of her go-to studio lighting setups for dogs, showing how small lighting changes can dramatically shift mood, shape, and impact. You'll see how each setup is built, why it works, and when to use it – from clean and classic, to bold and dramatic.

Belinda will break down light placement, modifiers, and practical tips for working efficiently with canine subjects in a studio environment. Perfect for photographers who want to elevate their dog portraits with lighting that is intentional, repeatable, and creatively flexible.

The Show also offers the chance to explore curated exhibitions and connect with communities like SheClicks, known for organizing shooting sessions and workshops (Image credit: Future)

5. How a collective can take your film photography further

Speaker: Mandy Izquierdo, Film Photographer

17 Mar 2026 – 14:00 - 14:30 _ Analogue Stage

Would you like to help shape the future of film photography? In this session, Mandy will share the story of the community she founded - OnlyFilms. From its beginnings as a small group of film photographers, Mandy will discuss how it has grown into a space for collaboration, events, podcasts and dialogue around analogue photography.

Sharing her vision for where OnlyFilms is going, from learning and sharing to professional development, Mandy will invite you to join her, and discover how collaboration can strengthen your creative voice, and offer a rich source of contacts and opportunities.

The Photography & Video Show 2026

Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for beginners, the best professional cameras, and the best cheap cameras.