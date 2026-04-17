TIPA reveals the winners of World Awards for the top cameras, lenses and photo accessories of 2026

The Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) has announced the winners of the 2026 TIPA World Awards, recognizing the year’s best photo and imaging products. The awards honor excellence in technology, design, and user experience across professional, enthusiast, and consumer camera markets.

The winners were selected during TIPA’s annual General Assembly, where representatives from leading imaging publications worldwide – including, for the first time ever, Digital Camera World. This year, there was a total of 40 categories, including cameras, lenses, software, accessories, and output solutions.

This year’s awards highlight continued innovation driven by refined imaging performance, improved hybrid capabilities, and user-focused design. Developments in sensor technology, image processing, and workflow integration reflect the evolving needs of today’s content creators.

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The Photographers’ Choice Awards is inviting the public to vote for their favorite products via the TIPA website, with results to be announced at the official TIPA World Awards Ceremony at Imaging World, which takes place in Germany in October.

The award winners and the citations are as follows…

Best cameras

Best APS-C Camera

Fujifilm X-E5

This premium compact, interchangeable lens, rangefinder-style APS-C mirrorless camera is designed for photographers seeking portability without sacrificing image quality. The X-E5 delivers high-resolution images, strong colour reproduction, and advanced autofocus capabilities. Its retro-inspired design includes manual dials for shutter speed and exposure compensation, appealing to photographers who prefer tactile controls. It sports a 40.2MP sensor and AI powered AF, along with 6.2K video capability. Suitable for travel and street photography, the camera integrates modern imaging technology with the company’s well-known film simulation modes, allowing users to produce distinctive photographic styles directly in-camera.

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Best Full Frame Advanced Camera

Nikon Z5II

This full-frame mirrorless camera is designed for photographers and hybrid creators seeking high image quality and advanced autofocus performance. It features a 24.5-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine, enabling faster autofocus, improved subject detection, and better low-light performance. The camera includes in-body image stabilization, 4K video recording, and continuous shooting speeds up to 30 frames per second. It also supports advanced features such as deep-learning subject detection and 3D tracking autofocus. Overall, the Z5II offers many flagship-level capabilities in a more affordable entry-level full-frame camera system.

Best Full Frame Expert Camera

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sony A7 V

The Sony Alpha 7 V marks a redefinition of mirrorless camera excellence and capabilities. It delivers class-leading autofocus driven by AI subject recognition, exceptional full-frame image quality, and robust video performance in a compact, weather-sealed body. Photographers benefit from improved ergonomics, a high-resolution viewfinder, and dependable stabilization, all of which meet the often-demanding needs of field and studio work. Video production is enhanced by refined codecs and advanced color science, plus thermal management for long shoots. With responsive handling, outstanding reliability, and seamless hybrid capability, the Alpha 7 V empowers creators to work faster, smarter, and with confidence in all genres – from portraits and wildlife to documentary and cinematic storytelling – with a camera that meets and exceeds professional expectations.

Best Advanced Compact Cinema Camera

Nikon ZR

The Nikon ZR sets high standards with its outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance in professional video production. It represents a significant advancement in imaging technology, delivering exceptional 6K video resolution, 15+ stops of dynamic range in video, and versatility for filmmakers and content creators. Its thoughtful design, robust engineering, and seamless integration of advanced features empower users to capture cinematic footage with precision and confidence. Featuring full control over ISO, exposure, and color in post via its R3D NE RAW format, built-in image stabilization to 7.5 stops, and acceptance of the wide range of Z mount lenses and adaptability to many different mounts, the ZR redefines creative possibilities and sets a new benchmark for video camera performance in visual storytelling.



Best Actioncam

Insta360 GO Ultra

The GO Ultra redefines compact filmmaking through innovation, portability, and intelligent design. Delivering exceptional image stabilization, high-resolution capture, and intuitive functionality within an ultra-lightweight form, its seamless integration of advanced features empowers users to capture the action with clarity, creativity, and confidence. Offering a large sensor for vastly improved image quality and low-light performance, the GO Ultra supports external microSD cards up to 2TB for extended storage, as well as faster charging, and longer battery life. Other features, such as 4K@60fps capture, enhanced dynamic range, and PureVideo mode, make it a great choice for serious content creators, one that expands the possibilities for action and everyday storytelling.

Best Photo Smartphone