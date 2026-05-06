PolarPro’s new circular filter looks like half the glass is missing – but that’s part of the effect. The PolarPro Split 50 Filter is a split diopter that allows two different distances to both be in focus at the same time.

Split diopters are a category of filters that cover part of the frame with what’s essentially half a magnifying glass. Half of the filter is a diopter, which is a filter commonly used to turn non-macro lenses into close-up shooters.

While half the frame is covered with that magnification effect, the other half is left unmodified. The magnification brings distant subjects into the same focal plane as the subject on the other clear side of the filter, thanks to that diopter covering half the frame.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PolarPro) (Image credit: PolarPro) (Image credit: PolarPro)

This category of filters is often used in cinematography to keep two speakers in focus, but PolarPro says the special effects filter can also be used to create tension and visual emphasis. The magnification can also be used to exaggerate the focus and split the composition into two.

PolarPro says that the effect works best when using apertures between f/1.2 and f/4, so the special effect filter can help keep more of the frame in focus while still using wide apertures.

The new split 50 filter rotates, allowing the creator to adjust which part of the frame the effect falls on.

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The PolarPro Split 50 isn’t the first split diopter-type filter, but it brings creators another option with a +2 strength diopter. The filter’s glass is scratch-resistant, anti-reflective, and low-dispersion, the company says. The frame is built from CNC-machined aluminum.

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The filter will be available in traditional circular mounts in 49mm, 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes, as well as for PolarPro’s magnetic system, the Helix MagLock. The filter starts at $90 for the 49mm – which is about £66 / AU$124 / CA$122. The filter is available directly from PolarPro and is listed as coming soon to select retailers, including B&H in the US.

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