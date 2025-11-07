Get 15 bonus gifts with the December 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The December 2025 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now – buyers in the UK get a 2026 calendar featuring front cover photos from 2025

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

A photo that’s sharp where it needs to be will feel professional, says regular contributor Andrew James, in this month’s cover feature.

And while sharpness isn’t the primary goal for some creative styles, if softness is undermining the content of your photos, then you can get a technique refresher from page 54.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

December's Photo Active has 10 all-new projects for you to try, from photographing penguins and model villages to capturing winter seascapes (pictured, above).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, you can discover how to capture still photographs that mimic the visual look of acclaimed film director Wes Anderson.

This is adapted from a new book titled 'Shoot Like Wes' by Adam Woodward and Liz Seabrook and published by White Lion Publishing (ISBN 978-0-7112-9680-0, priced $22/£16.99).

Other projects this month include learning how to photograph the ice-based sport of curling, and having fun mixing 3D objects with 2D sketches and artistic elements.

(Image credit: Future)

And from the illuminated huts selling gifts to illuminated fairground rides, we show you how to take pictures at a Christmas market (pictured, above).

'Long exposures' is the theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge, so whether they're from water, glass, metal or anything else, we want to see your best shot. You can find all the details in project 10, on page 40.

Other highlights in December's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

December's Digital Camera Apprentice sees us head to a deer park to photograph the action of stag rutting season, in the company of professional wildlife photographer Dan Mold.

The Apprentice formula is simple: we pair a pro photographer with an enthusiastic reader who wants to improve their photography of a given genre or subject. Turn to page 8 to see how the day panned out.

Camera Clinic continues, as we kick off a mini-series about getting creative with camera kit or settings.

For the first part, which starts on page 74, Will Cheung goes deep with all you need to know about getting creative with camera lenses.

From picking up some simple accessories to help get the most out of your optics to nine creative techniques you could try, this edition of Camera Clinic will help you build a signature visual style.

(Image credit: Future)

This month's Hotshots gallery showcases the category winners from the Cewe Photo Award 2025 – the world's biggest photo competition, with nearly 657,000 images entered.

See what it takes to impress the prestigious judging panel and walk away with a fabulous prize package worth approximately $20,000/£15,000.

(Image credit: Future)

For December's interview, we speak to Toby Binder, winner of the Documentary category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Professional competition.

His series Divided Youth of Belfast, photographed in black and white, saw Toby return to locations he has been documenting for a number of years. He takes us behind the scenes of the project, from page 116.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for December walk you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover how to use Adobe Photoshop to experiment with vintage photographic film effects (pictured, above), and learn how to use a monochrome conversion in Adobe Lightroom to save a landscape photo that isn't quite working.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, the Tool School tutorial walks you through using Adobe Photoshop to correct converging verticals in architectural photography, then using generative AI to fill the gaps (pictured, above).

December's Kit Zone opens with a full field and lab test of the Canon EOS R1 – the brand's latest flagship camera.

Developed for professional action and sports photographers, this full-frame mirrorless is packed with cutting-edge tech for users who can't afford to miss any shots. Read our verdict from page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

A brace of lens reviews this month includes the Nikkor Z 24‑70mm f/2.8 S II, a standard zoom that aims to improve on its impressive predecessor, and the Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD superzoom for APS-C-sensor cameras that use Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z or Sony E mounts.

(Image credit: Future)

And we conclude our reviews with a full test of the latest version of leading plug-ins suite DxO Nik Collection. Compatible with software including Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Affinity Photo, see how you could integrate the benefits of Nik Collection 8 in your workflow, on page 114.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 301 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

December’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 24 minutes of video tutorials, 29 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 301 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more!

24 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

29 bonus software extras (Actions and presets) for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)