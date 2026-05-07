Nikon is developing a 120-300mm f/2.8 with a built-in teleconverter, and I can already see pro photographers queuing up for one!

Nikon has officially announced the development of the Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, and I can already see this becoming one of the most talked-about lenses among professional sports photographers and serious wildlife shooters.

Built for full-frame Nikon Z mirrorless cameras, this new S-Line telephoto zoom offers a 120-300mm focal range with a constant f/2.8 aperture. Still, the real magic is hidden inside the barrel: a built-in 1.4x teleconverter that instantly stretches the reach to 420mm.

As someone who spent a large part of their career as a pro sports photographer, I know exactly how important flexibility is when you are working at a pace. There are moments when 300mm is perfect, especially when the action comes toward you. Still, there are just as many times when you need that extra pull without taking your eye away from the viewfinder or losing the shot while swapping lenses or adding an external converter.

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That is why the built-in teleconverter could be a genuine game-changer. At the flick of a switch, this lens effectively becomes a 420mm f/4, giving photographers the kind of reach usually associated with a super-telephoto prime, but with the framing flexibility of a fast zoom. For sports, that is huge. For wildlife, it could be even bigger. Birds, deer, motorsport, football, rugby, athletics - this is the sort of lens that gives you room to react rather than forcing you to commit to one fixed focal length.

Nikon says the lens will sit within its premium S-Line range, which should mean this is being designed with high-end optical performance, professional handling, and demanding real-world use in mind.

No pricing or release date has been confirmed yet, but the fact that Nikon has chosen to make a development announcement suggests this is a serious statement lens for the Z system, and one that could sit very naturally alongside flagship bodies such as the Nikon Z9 and Z8.

I have always loved big prime lenses for sport - my two most-used lenses during my sports career were a 200mm f/2 and a 600mm f/4, but the industry has changed, and lenses like this show exactly where the future is heading.

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Nikon already has two supertelephoto lenses with built-in teleconverters - the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S and the Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

A 120-300mm f/2.8 that can become a 420mm f/4 without changing lenses is the kind of all-in-one professional tool that makes complete sense in the modern mirrorless era. I can see this being incredibly popular with sports photographers, wildlife enthusiasts, and anyone who wants serious reach without giving up speed, flexibility, or mobility.