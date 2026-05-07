The UK is blessed with picturesque locations nationwide, but its national parks have to be the pick of the bunch and, now, a survey has revealed which of these is the most photographed in the entire country.

Carried out by Popsa, a photo curation app, the survey analyzed user images uploaded to the platform in 2025, tallying up the number snapped at the 15 different national parks and assigning each a score to reflect the relative number of photos taken there compared with the other parks.

Sitting proudly in the top spot with a score of 100 (20.58% of the total photos) is the Lake District. Located in Cumbria, North West England, the newly crowned most-photographed national park is home to majestic lakes such as Ullswater and Buttermere, England’s tallest peak, Scafell Pike, and quaint market towns such as Keswick.

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Image 1 of 2 A stunning sunrise over the old Loughrigg Tarn at the heart of the English Lake District National Park, Cumbria, UK (Image credit: John Finney Photography / Getty Images) Lake District images Ullswater, Penrith, Lake District, Cumbria, England (Image credit: Joe Daniel Price / Getty Images)

In second and third place came the South Downs and the Peak District, with scores of 79 (16.26% of images) and 53 (10.91% of images), respectively. Combined, the top three highest scorers accounted for almost half of all images captured by Popsa users at UK national parks last year.

This warm, tranquil scene looks east along the Great Ridge in the Peak District National Park. (Image credit: John Finney Photography / Getty Images)

Other honorable mentions include Wales’ Eryri/Snowdonia National Park, which came in fifth place with a score of 32 (6.58% of images), and Scotland’s Cairngorms, which nabbed seventh position with a score of 27 (5.56% of images).

Snowdonia National Park (Image credit: CT Aylward / Getty Images)

While I’d like to say I’m surprised by the winning result, having explored the Lake District myself with a camera in hand, I can say it’s easily one of, if not the, most beautiful parts of the country.

However, your experience photographing the UK’s national parks is highly dependent on the seasons. So, while the more famous sites, such as the Lake District, tend to be the most photographed, getting the best photos requires careful timing and planning.

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