Sony has an interesting history and, ever since it started producing cameras in 1980, almost 40 years after its founding, it has released a host of just as interesting models.

Sony has a bunch of unusual cameras in its history, and as a Sony shooter, I love to look over its historic models. To celebrate 80 years of the company, which actually started out life on May 7 in 1946 as a producer of electric rice cookers under the name Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo K.K., I’ve picked eight of Sony's most iconic cameras.

1. Sony Mavica

Released in 1981, the Sony Mavica (Magnetic Video Camera, pictured above) pioneered filmless photography as the first ever electronic still video camera. It was an analog shooter that captured 570 × 490 pixel images on 2.0-inch "Mavipak" floppy disks, storing up to 50 images viewed via a TV monitor. This interchangeable-lens camera was trusted by sports photographers at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games.

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2. Sony ProMavica MVC-5000

Released in 1990, the Sony ProMavica MVC-5000 was an "analog digital" trailblazer, utilizing two CCD sensors to achieve over 500 lines of resolution on 2-inch magnetic video floppies.

It was known for producing a distinct mechanical "thump-whirr" noise and for a notoriously sensitive shutter. Photojournalists used this camera to document the 1992 Academy Awards.

3. Sony DSC-F1

Released in 1996, the Sony DSC-F1 was the very first in the Cyber-shot series. Geared toward portability and "fun," it featured an interesting swivel design that was seen as ahead of its time. The innovative swivel could tilt 180 degrees, enabling low-angle shots, waist-height photography, and easy selfies.

4. Sony MVC-FD7 Mavica

(Image credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Released in 1997, the Sony MVC-FD7 Mavica was a "box" digital camera that relied on 3.5-inch 1.44MB floppy disks for storage, and which could be inserted directly into a PC. It featured a 10x optical zoom, a 2.5-inch LCD, and captured 0.38-megapixel (640x480) images, with a tedious 10-second save time per photo.

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5. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-F707

(Image credit: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Released in 2001, the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-F707 was a prosumer-oriented camera known for its futuristic, L-shaped design and advanced (for its time) technology. The camera featured a night shooting mode to take photos in absolute darkness using infrared light.

However, this became infamous as, under certain lighting conditions, the infrared filter would malfunction, enabling the camera to see through some thin fabrics and plastics.

6. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-U50

(Image credit: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Released in 2003, the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-U50 was a super-compact "swivel" camera that embodied the early noughties Y2K tech aesthetic. The standout feature was the distinctive rotating lens that could move through 210 degrees, enabling selfies, shooting over crowds, or shooting from low angles while still being able to see the tiny LCD screen.

7. Sony Cyber-shot DSC-R1

(Image credit: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Released in 2005, the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-R1 is seen as the precursor to mirrorless cameras as it was the first non-DSLR (fixed-lens) camera to feature a large APS-C CMOS sensor, and the first to offer full-time live preview. Interestingly, instead of on the back, the LCD screen was mounted on top of the camera, and could be flipped up to use.

8. Sony QX1

Released in 2014, the Sony QX1 is an APS-C mirrorless camera sensor and lens mount with the body, screen, and grip removed, designed to turn a smartphone into a high-end camera by clipping onto the back.

Amazingly, the QX1 has its own shutter button, battery, and memory card slot, meaning you can take photos "blind" without a viewfinder or phone screen.

This list could've been way longer than just 8 cameras, but we'll leave it there so you can bask in the quirkiness of some of these models. Thanks Sony for all the interesting, fun and downright brilliant cameras produced over the years. Here's to another 80 years!

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Take a peek at our hands-on review of the best Sony cameras, which includes APS-C and full-frame models we've out through rigorous testing.