Get 15 bonus gifts with the March 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

Big cities make great photographic canvases, and with this month's cover feature you'll soon be producing images that are good enough to grace a gallery wall.

With Digital Camera World's very own Mike Harris at the helm, you're in great hands. Turn to page 69 to discover a range of top techniques including how to master 'look-up' shots, blurring the movement of skies and rivers with neutral density filters, and capturing the interiors of buildings… plus much more!

We've refreshed our projects section – it's now called Photo Skills – but you'll still find 10 ways of becoming a better photographer.

Starting from page 45, learn how to shoot a rustic indoor still-life scene, bag backlit bird pictures at sunset, and capture scintillating star trails.

Plus, in the first of a series where leading photographers discuss their new books or photo-zines, British landscape photographer Dave Fieldhouse takes you behind the scenes of two of his recent assignments, in Hong Kong and Tokyo in Japan.

Other highlights in March's Digital Camera

Digital Camera Apprentice continues, with a trip to Bristol in south-west England, UK, for a masterclass in shooting traffic light trails with pro Nikon photographer Iain Afshar.

Turn to page 8 to see how reader Becca Luger fared on a chilly evening in December – it might have been cold but she definitely got some hot shots!

Camera Clinic concludes its mini-series on getting the most from the exposure trinity, with a deep dive into shutter speeds.

Are you harnessing their creative potential? Turn to page 86 to discover what's possible, with guidance from top pro Will Cheung.

March's Hotshots gallery showcases the photographic category winners of the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025.

Running since 1969, the awards allows professionals and amateurs from around the world who love photos and films to interact – see the results from page 80.

For this month's interview, we talk to the leading conservationists and photographers Jonathan and Angela Scott, the couple behind the Sacred Nature Initiative.

They recently published a new e-book called Safari Etiquette, which makes a case for putting the welfare of wildlife first – and not prioritizing taking selfies at the expense of animals. Find out more from page 116.

Digital Darkroom tutorials for March walk you through some creative editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2.

The Fundamentals tutorial (pictured, above) explains how to merge bracketed photos in Lightroom to create better landscapes.

Get the Look (pictured, above) shows you how to boost plain skies in cityscape photos using Adobe Photoshop.

You'll also learn how to use frequency separation in Affinity Photo 2 to clean up faces, and we continue our four-part series on getting to know ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2026.

March's Kit Zone starts with a hands-on preview of the Sony A7 V – the brand's do-it-all hybrid full-frame mirrorless. Get our tester's initial impressions of the new camera, and what's changed over the previous version.

Also on test this month is the Ricoh GR IV, the latest iteration of a compact camera beloved by street shooters. The new model has received its biggest suite of upgrades, so turn to page 114 to see what our reviewers make of them.

Also reviewed this month are the Canon RF 85mm f/1.4L VCM, a hybrid prime for stills and video portraiture, and the Lumix S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Macro O I S, a modern take on old-school focal range.

March’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 27 minutes of video tutorials, 23 software extras for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2, a camera buying guide ebook with more than 250 pages, and an e-book of the Digital Photographer Annual.

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

27 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

23 bonus software extras (Actions, presets LUTs and borders) for Photoshop and Affinity

164-page Digital Photographer Annual e-book

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

