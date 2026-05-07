Trail camera films exceedingly rare jaguar encounter in southern Arizona
North America’s largest big cat is filmed in southern Arizona – one of only five individuals recorded in the area over the past 15 years
Over the past 15 years, only five jaguars have been spotted in southern Arizona and one of those individuals has just been recorded by a trail camera. The footage, captured by the University of Arizona’s Wild Cat Research & Conservation Center, shows the fifth male Jaguar, appropriately dubbed ‘Cinco’, leisurely drinking from a water source at night. This is one of over 240 encounters with the five individuals. According to the center’s Instagram post, the team of citizen scientists monitor the big cats in a “long-term” and “non-invasive” manner, which means no lures.
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According to the Northern Jaguar Project, the species can grow up to eight feet in length, making it the third-largest big cat in the world and the largest that’s native to North America. Sadly, it’s now endangered in the United States and Mexico, but once existed as far north as the Grand Canyon.
The Wild Cat Research & Conservation Center highlights that these big cats are an umbrella species, meaning that they act as a barometer for the health of an ecosystem. To find out more about the center and for details on how you can help support its work, make sure you visit its website.
Camera traps are used all over the world, on land and beneath the waves, to monitor endangered species. Digital Camera World has reported on a number of exciting instances recently, including an underwater camera that filmed a world-first encounter, as well as camera trap footage of a critically endangered orangutan.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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