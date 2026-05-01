New AI camera (not as bad as you think?) Is medium format superior? Why use custom buttons? It's the new Bokeh Face podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on May 15.

Mike Harris (DCW's How-To Editor) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

New AI camera (not as bad as you think?) • Is medium format superior? • Why use custom buttons? - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at medium-format mirrorless cameras, discussing whether or not they should be seen as the pinnacle of digital-imaging quality and something all photographers should aspire to own.

Then we Gear Up with Caira by Camera Intelligence, a camera (or half of one) with a Micro Four Thirds sensor and mount that attaches to a smartphone. The two combine to deliver dedicated camera imaging power with the intuitive functionality of a smart device. Oh, and it’s infused with Nano Banana AI. Controversial? Yes. Warranted? Let’s discuss…

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, we delve into the rather dry but incredibly useful world of custom buttons. What are they? How do you set them up? Are they worth the effort? And what are their use cases?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best medium format cameras, browse the best camera phone and here's how the custom settings on my Sony A7III changed the way I shoot video.