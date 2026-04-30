My favorite cheap compact camera has retro vibes and no screen – and right now it’s surprisingly cheap

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The Camp Snap CS-Pro captures those retro flash photos that feel like a disposable film camera, and right now it's just $89 / £64 / CA$117

The Camp Snap CS-Pro on a colorful background
(Image credit: Future)
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I’ve handled a lot of cameras over my years as a camera reviewer – and the cheap ones are often just that, cheap. But, if I had less than $100 to spend on a camera, I know exactly which one I would grab: The Camp Snap CS-Pro.

The retro, disposable-camera look is trendy, but one of the things that I don’t quite understand about this trend is why it has to be so expensive. Retro disposable camera shots are known for being imperfect, so you certainly don’t need a pricey mirrorless camera to recreate the look.

The Camp Snap CS-Pro takes digital photos that look a bit like disposable film – but the camera also feels a bit like the experience of using one of those old-school cameras as well. There’s no screen at all, just a small viewfinder to frame the shots with.

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(Image credit: Future)

But there are two key reasons that I prefer the CS-Pro over the original Camp Snap (also screenless, also cheap). The first is that there’s a dial to choose what retro filter to use, whereas the original can only be pre-loaded with one filter at a time. That dial comes with four different color profiles, but you can plug the camera into a computer and customize them too.

(Image credit: Future)

The other reason that I’d readily pick up the CS-Pro over the original Camp Snap is that the earlier camera has a lot of shutter lag. That means there’s a delay between when you press the shutter button and when the photo is actually taken, which naturally means a lot of mis-timed photos. The CS-Pro minimizes that shutter lag.

The CS-Pro also has an upgraded 16 MP resolution, and, if you really want that old school look, a powerful built-in flash. That strong flash will really help create that retro disposable vibe (and the old school film flash look that even AI is copying right now).

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A sample image taken with the Camp Snap CS-Pro

Photos from the Camp Snap CS-Pro

The Camp Snap CS-Pro typically retails for $99 / £90 / AU$153 / CA$141. But right now the entire line – which also includes the original Camp Snap and the retro camcorder the CS-8 – is discounted in a spring sale in several regions.

US Deal 🇺🇲

Camp Snap CS-Pro
Save $15
Camp Snap CS-Pro: was $99 now $84 at Camp Snap

Screen-free and retro, the Camp Snap CS-Pro isn't perfect, but it's certainly a charming, incredibly fun way to get that old-school look on digital photos. It's $15 off in the US directly from Camp Snap.

View Deal

UK Deal 🇬🇧

Camp Snap CS-Pro
Save £11
Camp Snap CS-Pro: was £75 now £64 at Camp Snap

The CS-Pro is a charming, screen-free way to capture photos with a retro look. It's £11 off in the UK directly from Camp Snap.

View Deal

Canada Deal 🇨🇦

Camp Snap CS-Pro
Save CA$21
Camp Snap CS-Pro: was CA$138 now CA$117 at Camp Snap

Looking for that retro look without the cost of a disposable film camera? The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a charming digital option. It's CA$21 off in Canada directly from Camp Snap.

View Deal

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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