I’ve handled a lot of cameras over my years as a camera reviewer – and the cheap ones are often just that, cheap. But, if I had less than $100 to spend on a camera, I know exactly which one I would grab: The Camp Snap CS-Pro.

The retro, disposable-camera look is trendy, but one of the things that I don’t quite understand about this trend is why it has to be so expensive. Retro disposable camera shots are known for being imperfect, so you certainly don’t need a pricey mirrorless camera to recreate the look.

The Camp Snap CS-Pro takes digital photos that look a bit like disposable film – but the camera also feels a bit like the experience of using one of those old-school cameras as well. There’s no screen at all, just a small viewfinder to frame the shots with.

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But there are two key reasons that I prefer the CS-Pro over the original Camp Snap (also screenless, also cheap). The first is that there’s a dial to choose what retro filter to use, whereas the original can only be pre-loaded with one filter at a time. That dial comes with four different color profiles, but you can plug the camera into a computer and customize them too.

The other reason that I’d readily pick up the CS-Pro over the original Camp Snap is that the earlier camera has a lot of shutter lag. That means there’s a delay between when you press the shutter button and when the photo is actually taken, which naturally means a lot of mis-timed photos. The CS-Pro minimizes that shutter lag.

The CS-Pro also has an upgraded 16 MP resolution, and, if you really want that old school look, a powerful built-in flash. That strong flash will really help create that retro disposable vibe (and the old school film flash look that even AI is copying right now).

Image 1 of 6 Photos from the Camp Snap CS-Pro (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Camp Snap CS-Pro typically retails for $99 / £90 / AU$153 / CA$141. But right now the entire line – which also includes the original Camp Snap and the retro camcorder the CS-8 – is discounted in a spring sale in several regions.

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US Deal 🇺🇲

UK Deal 🇬🇧

Canada Deal 🇨🇦

Save CA$21 Camp Snap CS-Pro: was CA$138 now CA$117 at Camp Snap Looking for that retro look without the cost of a disposable film camera? The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a charming digital option. It's CA$21 off in Canada directly from Camp Snap.

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